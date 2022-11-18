ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama doctors promote ‘Flu Shot Friday’ on Nov. 18

By Kelley Smith
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDZKk_0jFlNiqp00

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama is experiencing one of the nation’s worst flu outbreaks , so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, ‘Flu Shot Friday’ to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus.

As flu cases rise, ADPH urges vaccination before Thanksgiving

Flu shots are currently available at county health departments throughout the state, and medical professionals say the earlier you get the shot, the better your chances are at fending off the flu.

It takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to become effective at protecting people against the virus.

“It is definitely flu season in Alabama and the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association.  “Alabama is currently experiencing one of the worst flu outbreaks in the country. Getting vaccinated now will provide protection during the peak of flu season.”

Health officials are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot after four people in Alabama, including one child, reportedly died from the virus earlier this month.

Alabama’s infant mortality rate rose 8.6% from 2020 to 2021, higher than US rate

You can find more influenza information here.

To see find your local health department, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Thanksgiving travel tips from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

ALABAMA (WRBL) — If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving this year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants to give you some safety advice. The official Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to ALEA, the national average of Thanksgiving travelers is […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Sunshine Returns This Afternoon, Showers Possible By Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunday starts out mostly cloudy but the sunshine will make an appearance this afternoon. Thanks to the clouds, morning lows weren’t as cool as Saturday morning, but thanks to the clouds, we won’t warm up much, with highs today only in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear with overnight lows […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its effort to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, at least for the immediate future. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row and execution chamber are located. More recent updates will appear toward the top of the page. 12:00 […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia job market still positive, but may be leveling off

ATLANTA (AP) – Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that’s still hot, but that is leveling off. The state’s unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing. The jobless rate announced […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
MISSOURI STATE
WRBL News 3

Sub-freezing readings by morning while staying cool through the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chilly weather pattern continues tonight as temperatures fall below freezing all while a dry front moves through overnight helping to reinforce chilly afternoon temperatures for Friday and the weekend.  Mostly to partly sunny over the weekend as overnight temperatures warm just above freezing while afternoon temperatures remain in the low to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning transgender treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to allow Alabama’s law banning transgender medical treatment to take effect. The law has been blocked since May. Friday morning, lawyers argued that treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) present serious risks to children and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database. Secretary of State-Elect Wes Allen sent a letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, notifying them Alabama will be withdrawing once he takes office. ERIC is a 32-state […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Vote Here! Best Thanksgiving Side Dish

Georgia is once again on the national stage with voters heading to the polls in December for the U.S. Senate runoff, and with voting in mind and the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, WRBL will be conducting some “Holiday Elections.” On today’s ballot – Best Thanksgiving Side Dish. Let your voice be heard below!
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Memorial services announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Memorial services for Georgia Speaker of House David Ralston were announced by the Georgia House of Representatives. David Ralston died on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the age of 68. Ralston’s public memorial services can be found below: Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 11:00 a.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11:00 a.m.Speaker Ralston lies […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

FASNY reminds New Yorkers to clear fire hydrants from snow

NEW YORK (WYSR-TV) — As snow falls in certain parts of New York near the Great Lakes, The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is urging New Yorkers who live near a fire hydrant to take a few minutes to check if it’s accessible and visible to fire departments. They also are […]
TEXAS STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy