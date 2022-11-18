(Reuters) -HP Inc said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.

16 HOURS AGO