Zendesk goes private in $10 billion deal
(Reuters) – Software company Zendesk Inc on Tuesday completed its sale to a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira in a deal valued at $10.2 billion after prolonged pressure from activist investor Jana Partners. As part of the deal, Zendesk shareholders received $77.50...
HyperloopTT to go public via SPAC led by former Disney execs
(Reuters) – High-speed transportation systems maker Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) said on Tuesday it would list its shares in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm at a pre-money valuation of $600 million. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Forest Road Acquisition Corp II, which is...
Chinese lender BoCom agrees $14 billion credit line with developer Vanke
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) credit line to developer Vanke in the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector. Chinese authorities have announced a flurry of fiscal measures recently to ease...
Qantas lifts first-half profit view, mulls shareholder returns next year
(Reuters) -Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Wednesday again raised its first-half pre-tax profit expectation on strong travel demand, with limits on international capacity helping boost domestic tourism. In its second profit upgrade in six weeks, the carrier expects first-half underlying profit before tax between A$1.35 billion ($897 million) and...
Mexico’s America Movil to propose combination of share series
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday. The “AA,” “A” and “L” share series would become part of the company’s “B” series, it said in a filing. The change would require amending the company’s bylaws and will be subject to regulatory authorization, America Movil said.
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
UK regulator says Baker Hughes-Altus deal could reduce competition
(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday U.S.-listed oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co’s acquisition of Altus Intervention could result in reduced competition among UK oil and gas operators. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was concerned that the loss of rivalry between the...
Elon Musk names S. Korea among top candidates for EV investment – Yoon’s office
SEOUL (Reuters) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday South Korea is among its top candidates for electric vehicle (EV) investment as the company pushes to build a gigafactory for EVs in Asia, South Korea’s presidential office said. Musk made the remark in a video call conversation...
HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs
(Reuters) -HP Inc said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
German residential property market faces risk of price drop – DIW study
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German residential property market faces a growing risk of price corrections, the DIW research institute said in a study released on Wednesday. “We are not facing the bursting of a huge real estate price bubble in Germany,” the report’s co-author Konstantin Kholodilin said. “But price drops of up to 10% for owner-occupied flats and owner-occupied homes are quite possible.”
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn’s China plant hit by fresh worker unrest-social media
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial Chinese city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc supplier, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday. The videos...
Credit Suisse shareholders approve 4 billion Swiss franc capital raise
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse shareholders approved on Wednesday a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.20 billion) share capital hike intended to fund the embattled Swiss bank’s turnaround. Some 92% and 98% of shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting supported the two share capital increases which were first proposed...
Italy govt officials to discuss plans for Telecom Italia on Tuesday
ROME (Reuters) – Government officials will discuss plans for Telecom Italia (TIM) later on Tuesday, Italy’s economy minister said, responding to a question about the former phone monopoly’s landline grid. “We will hold a meeting on TIM within hours,” Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a press...
Unrest and production disruptions at Foxconn’s main iPhone plant in China
(Reuters) – Hundreds of workers on Wednesday joined protests at Foxconn’s flagship iPhone plant in China, in the latest upheaval related to strict COVID-19 controls. Here is a timeline of problems at the world’s biggest iPhone plant, located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. OCT. 13.
Exclusive-Stonepeak Partners eyes as much as $20 billion for North America infrastructure fund -sources
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firm Stonepeak Partners is aiming to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for its next flagship North American infrastructure fund to invest in assets such as utilities, data centers, ports and railways, according to people familiar with matter. The fundraising plans underscore...
