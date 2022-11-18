Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Nope’ on Peacock, Jordan Peele’s Provocative Flying-Saucer Spectacle
Now available to stream on Peacock — it can also be rented on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video — Nope finds filmmaker Jordan Peele once again coquetting with genre and racial dynamics. His skewed, odd-time-signature riff on sci-fi UFO-invasion movies stirs in elements of Westerns, thrillers, horror and comedy (of course comedy; how can you read that title with a straight face?) while tackling subject matter ranging from animal husbandry to showbiz and grandiose musings on ascension and perception. Whether Peele’s array of ambitious ideas all come together isn’t the question; it’s whether they all come together the first time you watch the film.
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
'Glee' star Chris Colfer says he was 'absolutely terrified' to play a gay character on the show because he wasn't out yet
The actor opened up about his fear of playing Kurt to his costars on Thursday's episode of the "Glee" podcast, "And That's What You Really Missed."
Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Reveals Her Relationship Status & Reacts to Zanab Comparisons
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati on Zanab Jaffrey Comparison. Imitation might be the most sincere form of flattery, but that's not what happened on Love Is Blind. After Zanab Jaffrey turned down fiancé Cole Barnett in the Love Is Blind season three finale, saying he "singlehandedly shattered my self-confidence," she earned comparisons to Deepti Vempati, who rebuked Shake Chatterjee with a similar message in Love Is Blind season two.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Breaks Down The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman And Working In The MCU
"Every day that I stepped on set, I had a silent prayer for him. I kept thinking, I'm here because of Chad."
Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”
After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s. This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
Angela Bassett Reveals She 'Objected' to One 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene
When you're lucky enough to have Angela Bassett in your cast, you use her to the fullest extent. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took this to heart in the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel film, ensuring that the 64-year-old actress was in the spotlight for much of the film's first half. But Bassett had some reservations about Coogler's plans for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she wasn't afraid to let him know.
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Chris Hemsworth's Taking an Acting Break, and Maybe a Permanent Thor Break
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to catapult several actors to stardom, and Chris Hemsworth is one of its best poster boys. Previously best known for playing Kirk’s dad in the opening minutes of Star Trek’s 2009 reboot, the first Thor movie from 2011 supercharged his career like a bolt of lightning, to the point where he’s got a new action franchise in the form of Netflix’s Extraction and the recent Disney+ series, Limitless.
John Leguizamo says he based his character in The Menu on Steven Seagal
John Leguizamo has been an in-demand film actor for three decades now, with a list of movie credits including 1993's Carlito's Way, 1996's Romeo + Juliet, 1999's Summer of Sam, 2005's Land of the Dead, 2014's John Wick, last year's Encanto, and the upcoming Violent Night (out Dec. 2). So...
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Wrote a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie
Ryan Reynolds' renowned anti-hero-come-comedy-genius Deadpool has made headlines in recent months following news of a return for the Merc with a Mouth. It's been more than four years since audiences last witnessed the Hollywood actor in his signature red suit. However, little did audiences know, Reynolds had co-written a script for a Deadpool Christmas movie which sadly never saw the light of day. Whilst Christmas movies and Marvel heroes aren't the first thing to come to mind, it would actually seem very plausible for the comic book hero given the fact that he goes against the superhero grain in general.
Love Is Blind's Cole Barnett Is in 'Much Needed Therapy' After Season 3 Aired: 'Freeing and Liberating'
"The best thing I've gotten from therapy so far is honestly just how helpful it is to talk about the things that have impacted you or hurt you or were traumatizing," the reality star shared Cole Barnett revealed that he is in therapy after his ex-fiancée Zanab Jaffrey left him at the altar on the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind. The 27-year-old reality star shared an update about what he's been doing since being on the Netflix series in a Q&A with his fans on Instagram on Thursday. "I've been flipping...
Winston Duke Had One Of The Funniest Lines In ‘Wakanda Forever’
There were several moments in the film when tensions were very high, and Duke sliced through it with his quick wit and perfectly timed sarcasm. The post Winston Duke Had One Of The Funniest Lines In ‘Wakanda Forever’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed
Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
The Horror Movie That’s Truly Worth the Hype
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Good morning, and welcome back to The Daily’s Sunday culture edition, in which one...
