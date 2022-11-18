ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor

Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
VILLANOVA, PA
MLive.com

MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Virginia prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Virginia Cavaliers college basketball odds series for our Illinois Virginia prediction and pick. The Virginia Cavaliers won the 2019 national championship because they married Tony Bennett’s signature “pack line” defense with an offense which could produce. Virginia knows how to defend; the question is always if the Hoos can shoot. The past few years, they could not. It’s why they fell off the map and lost the national relevance they had established from 2014-2019.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf

ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball watches big lead shrink, but hangs on to beat Villanova, 73-71

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo wanted his players to remain as dialed in as they were earlier in the week to upset No. 4 Kentucky. Michigan State basketball’s outside shooters took it to another level early Friday night. And then needed every ounce of resolve developed in the past week to fight off a ferocious Villanova comeback for a 73-71 victory as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East. ...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

INDIANA STATE

