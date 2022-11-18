Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins leaves Villanova win with apparent injury
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins backpedaled on defense, landed awkwardly and came up limping. The sophomore guard left No. 25 Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory over Villanova on Friday night with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left foot. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept....
247Sports
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor
Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
Maryland downs Miami to win Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off
Donta Scott led a balanced attack with 24 points and Maryland parlayed hot shooting and dominance on the boards to
MLive.com
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. VCU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Memphis Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the VCU Rams at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 70-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2020. The...
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan State vs. Villanova: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Villanova 2-1; Michigan State 2-1 The Villanova Wildcats will square off against the Michigan State Spartans on the road at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Villanova beat the Delaware State Hornets 60-50 on Monday. Villanova relied on the efforts of forward Eric Dixon,...
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Virginia prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Virginia Cavaliers college basketball odds series for our Illinois Virginia prediction and pick. The Virginia Cavaliers won the 2019 national championship because they married Tony Bennett’s signature “pack line” defense with an offense which could produce. Virginia knows how to defend; the question is always if the Hoos can shoot. The past few years, they could not. It’s why they fell off the map and lost the national relevance they had established from 2014-2019.
MLive.com
‘I hate it’: Detroit Lions players want change to Ford Field turf
ALLEN PARK -- The NFL says there’s no difference between playing on natural grass and synthetic surfaces. The players actually playing on those surfaces very much disagree. “Turf in general, I hate it,” Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker told MLive. “It’s a legit thing. For me, just feeling it in my joints as a big guy. Like I already have foot problems, my back bothers me, and you can feel the reverberations when you’re on turf versus being on grass.”
Michigan State basketball watches big lead shrink, but hangs on to beat Villanova, 73-71
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo wanted his players to remain as dialed in as they were earlier in the week to upset No. 4 Kentucky. Michigan State basketball’s outside shooters took it to another level early Friday night. And then needed every ounce of resolve developed in the past week to fight off a ferocious Villanova comeback for a 73-71 victory as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East. ...
Illinois vs UCLA: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
With the Main Event tipping off tonight, the highlight of the early season tournament may be the Top-20 matchup featuring the Illinois Fighting Illini and UCLA Bruins. Brad Underwood and Mick Cronin will bring their squads to Sin City and look to remain undefeated early in the college basketball season.
La Salle vs. Wake Forest Men's Basketball Highlights
La Salle vs. Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons picked up another victory defeating La Salle, 75-63. Star transfer Tyree Appleby poured in 23 points on 8-14 shooting. Damari Monsanto chipped in 14 points with 5 boards for WF.
CBS Sports
Xavier vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #12 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Xavier Musketeers at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Cintas Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
MLive.com
49ers vs. Cardinals predictions & picks, Monday Night Football in Mexico
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL heads to Mexico City for Week 11, as the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals wrap up the international games this...
CBS Sports
Saint Louis vs. Maryland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Maryland Terrapins will take on the Saint Louis Billikens at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. Maryland made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats on Tuesday and carried off a 76-52 victory. The Terrapins...
Video Shows Rose Bowl Security Guard's Epic Takedown Of Fan Running On Field
Twitter users made sports-like commentary on the tackle that followed Saturday's game between USC and UCLA.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
MLive.com
