Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer found with marijuana inside
LEBANON, Ore. -- A trailer that was used by a Boy Scouts troop to transport camping gear and was stolen in August has been found -- with 250 pounds of marijuana inside, according to the West Linn Police Department. On August 14, a trailer used by a Lebanon-based Boy Scouts...
OSP: 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills found inside trunk
Officials on Wednesday seized 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills. during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Albany.
14 arrested in Old Town during anti-drug trafficking mission, police says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Thursday morning Alex Valle was putting the finishing touches on a mural at the corner of Northwest 4th and Couch Street in Portland's Old Town. "The message we were trying to send was a sense of community and unity," Valle said. Some will argue if...
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
North Greeley shooting wounds young woman on Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — A young woman was shot on Saturday night and her condition is unknown at this time. Officers from North Precinct responded to a shooting at North Greeley Avenue near Ainsworth Street around 8:03pm. "Early information is the shooting happened elsewhere and the victim was driven to...
Deputy finds tailless cat abandoned in a ditch near McMinnville
On the night of Nov. 14, Sgt. Jacob Herr of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found an abandoned cat with no tail along Hill Road outside of McMinnville, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.
Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
Jury Deliberates in Death of Southwest Washington Baby
Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the murder trial for a Vancouver man accused of causing fatal brain injuries to his infant daughter in 2020. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court, stemming from the Aug. 11, 2020, death of 3-month-old Maja.
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland
The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality
The multi-pronged strategy forwarded by Mayor Ted Wheeler to build outdoor sites for homeless campers and eventually ban unsanctioned camping isn’t a plan for solving homelessness. But it’s a plan for helping solve the reality we’re in right now. Even with hundreds of millions of dollars going to rent...
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
15-year-old shot in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police. The boy is expected to survive his injuries. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:12 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue near...
