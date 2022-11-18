Read full article on original website
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington’s...
Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM
(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a call with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing a ceasefire in the country, where the government and Tigrayan forces have agreed to end fighting. “The Secretary underscored the importance of immediately implementing...
Italy govt officials to discuss plans for Telecom Italia on Tuesday
ROME (Reuters) – Government officials will discuss plans for Telecom Italia (TIM) later on Tuesday, Italy’s economy minister said, responding to a question about the former phone monopoly’s landline grid. “We will hold a meeting on TIM within hours,” Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a press...
Explainer-What is the Unification Church, and how will Japan’s probe affect it?
(Reuters) – Japan has launched a probe of the Unification Church, potentially threatening the group’s position in a country it relies on heavily for followers and financial support, after its links to ruling party lawmakers stirred a public uproar. What is the Unification Church, and what’s in store...
Elon Musk names S. Korea among top candidates for EV investment – Yoon’s office
SEOUL (Reuters) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday South Korea is among its top candidates for electric vehicle (EV) investment as the company pushes to build a gigafactory for EVs in Asia, South Korea’s presidential office said. Musk made the remark in a video call conversation...
Germany to emerge from crisis stronger with new trade, energy policies – Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is strong enough to weather the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and emerge stronger from it thanks a new approach to energy, defence and trade policy in Europe’s biggest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. “We are doing away with...
Germany reaches compromise plan on landmark welfare reform – sources
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s ruling coalition parties and opposition conservatives reached a compromise on a major welfare reform on Tuesday, according to a proposal seen by Reuters, paving the way for measures to support the unemployed in gaining vocational skills. Conservatives in the Bundesrat upper house had blocked...
TikTok on ‘high alert’ in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Short video platform TikTok said on Wednesday it was on high alert for content that violates its guidelines in Malaysia after authorities warned of a rise in ethnic tension on social media following an inconclusive general election. Saturday’s election ended in an unprecedented hung parliament...
Germany’s Scholz warns of dangers of deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has no reason to fear developing towards a multipolar world, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, identifying South-East Asia as an important growth partner and warning against the risks of deglobalisation. “Deglobalisation is a dangerous path,” Scholz said at an economic forum hosted by...
Pakistan PM Sharif to pick new chief of powerful military
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to pick a new army chief in the next couple of days, two government officials said on Wednesday, after the military said it had sent a list of six candidates to his office. This key appointment has never...
IMF approves 530 million euro liquidity line for North Macedonia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its executive board has approved a two-year, 530 million-euro precautionary and liquidity line arrangement for North Macedonia to address economic fallout from COVID-19 and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF said the approval allows North Macedonia to immediately...
Factbox-Italy’s government approves 2023 budget, key points
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed. Here are some of the key points in the...
Putin presides over mighty nuclear icebreaker launch
ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday watched the launch of a mighty nuclear-powered icebreaker for the Arctic via video from the Kremlin. (Reporting Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
UN rights office: 17 men executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10
GENEVA (Reuters) – A U.N. human rights office spokesperson said on Tuesday that 17 men had been executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10 for drug and contraband offences, calling the executions “deeply regrettable”. Those killed were from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell...
UK top court says Scotland cannot hold independence referendum without UK government’s approval
LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom’s top court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, dealing a blow to nationalists. “The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum...
Mexico’s America Movil to propose combination of share series
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday. The “AA,” “A” and “L” share series would become part of the company’s “B” series, it said in a filing. The change would require amending the company’s bylaws and will be subject to regulatory authorization, America Movil said.
Russian rouble firms ahead of three OFZ bond auctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday ahead of three OFZ treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry, as the market awaited information on a price cap on Russian oil exports. At 0802 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 60.48 and had lost...
UK top court rejects Scottish independence vote bid
LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom’s top court ruled on Wednesday the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, dealing a hammer blow to nationalists’ hopes of holding a vote next year. In 2014, Scots rejected ending the more-than...
Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After a headlong rush this year to raise interest rates, the Federal Reserve switched this month to a more nuanced approach that was seen as a compromise between officials most concerned about high inflation and others worried that more large rises in borrowing costs might crater the economy or stress key markets.
Chinese lender BoCom agrees $14 billion credit line with developer Vanke
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) credit line to developer Vanke in the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector. Chinese authorities have announced a flurry of fiscal measures recently to ease...
