Billy Strings crashed his own afterparty on Saturday when he appeared at the Dopapod late show at Union Stage. The Washington, D.C. concert followed Strings’ performance at The Anthem next door, and also saw appearances from members of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Parliament-Funkadelic/The Muthafunkaholx. Following a set from...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO