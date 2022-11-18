ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

7 Ways To Pay It Forward If You Want To Strengthen Your Community Ties

By MadameNoire
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFuJa_0jFlN23g00

Source: AJ_Watt / Getty

People who live in small towns are happier than those in big cities, according to data from the National Bureau of Economic Research. But what are you supposed to do with that information if your entire life is structured around being in the city ? Hold tight: there is actionable information from this report that anybody living anywhere can use.

The main reason people in smaller towns feel happier is this: a sense of community. Small town residents feel a sense of connection to their neighbors. And you don’t have to give up the skyscrapers and big city lights to feel that connection. You just need to work a little harder to find it in the city. And the best way to do that fits perfectly into MADAMENOIRE ’s series honoring National Gratitude Month. In this series, we’re talking about ways to pay it forward in every area of your life, and doing just that with your neighbors is the perfect way to start to form connections. Here are ways you can get started today so that your neighbors can finally start to feel like actual neighbors– instead of strangers you park next to.

Run Errands For Someone Who Can’t

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCrTk_0jFlN23g00

Source: AJ_Watt / Getty

If you have a neighbor who is elderly and living alone or someone who, for some other reasons, running simple errands is a big challenge for, step in. Check on them once a week and see if they need you to grab anything from the store for them. Perhaps they need help fixing something around their home. Take note of your neighbors who might need assistance just handling basic everyday tasks and be of service.

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners

A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
MadameNoire

Hairbrella CEO Tracey Pickett Partners With Walmart To Pay It Forward To Young Black Entreprenuers

Tracey Pickett struggled with something countless women and particularly Black women understood: spending countless minutes perfecting their hair only to have the rain ruin it. When an umbrella is nowhere to be found or too cumbersome to carry, all of that hard work on pressing and perming would go to waste. She wanted to solve this problem once and for all, and so she created the Hairbrella, a waterproof hat with an attached visor that protects your style, keeping it perfectly in place and dry at all times.
studyfinds.org

When trust isn’t broken: Average person has 5 people they can truly lean on for anything

NEW YORK —Perhaps the sign of a true friendship is when trust isn’t broken. To that point, it turns out the average American has five people in their life they have a very strong relationship with and can lean on for anything. A new survey gauging 2,000 Americans’ gratitude for the relationships in their lives reveals that seven in 10 are feeling more thankful for the people in their life this year than ever before (71%).
Dorothy Writes

Benefits Of Relationships

It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
psychologytoday.com

Talking to Strangers Can Promote Well-Being

One thing that helps promote well-being is our social connections. Although bad relationships can, of course, undermine our health and well-being, and different people enjoy different amounts of social interaction, we often feel better when we spend time with others, share experiences, and talk about our lives with people we are close to.
psychologytoday.com

What Do You Really Want in a Dating Partner?

Dating is hard, but the easy part would seem to be knowing what you want in a partner. The context or the situation has a greater impact on what you think you want in a partner than you may realize. What you say you want in a relationship may not...
simplestepsforlivinglife.com

Tips on Increasing Your Family’s Health & Well-being

This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. When it comes to your family, there aren’t many things more important...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Comfort Zone Awareness

Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?
Rabih Hammoud

Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything

Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
boldsky.com

How To Grow Spiritually: Key Ideas On How To Boost Your Faith Fitness

Faith is an indispensable ingredient and an indestructible weapon for fighting one's battles in life. It stems from conviction and is synonymously associated with trust, belief, expectation and inferences. Every one of us has an inborn definition for this concept of faith that has made mountains move. Faith is a...
kidsinthehouse.com

Self-Care As A Way To Model Good Behavior

Taking care of your family is a full-time job. It doesn’t matter whether you’re working full-time or a stay-at-home parent. There are always so many things that need to be overseen when you are taking care of little, and not so little, ones. But one thing that seems to slip from our hands when we’re super busy is the importance of self-care. From providing proper nutrition and medical care to balancing work, school, and life, managing your day and tasks can be a little challenging. But keep in mind that you and your actions, how you spend your day, and how you handle stress are all being scrutinized by your little person. Your kids constantly observe your behavior to develop a sense of what they need to do in any given situation.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy