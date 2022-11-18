ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

1310kfka.com

RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say

RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

UCHealth Implements Extra Measures to Protect Patients From Flu, Respiratory Illnesses

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections all are skyrocketing just as we’re gearing up for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. To protect patients, visitors and staff, UCHealth has implemented additional visitor restrictions at all hospitals and clinics. The following visitor restrictions went into effect this month at all UCHealth clinics and hospitals, including UCHealth’s Greeley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Vail Daily

RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Eagle County

Cases of respiratory illness and influenza are on the rise across Colorado this month, with an unprecedented spike occurring in the number of hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that there have been 895 patients hospitalized from...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat

The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

FDA announces amoxicillin shortage as respiratory illness rises

(KKTV) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat certain respiratory infections, is currently in shortage as respiratory illness rises across the country and across Colorado. Colorado Springs-based pharmacist Michael Stewart told 11 News Friday that pharmacies have the drug, but it is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

Rural communities in Colorado prepare for potential RSV surge

COLORADO, USA — The sudden surge in RSV cases is mostly impacting the Denver metro area. The latest update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. More than 90% of those cases are kids.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado and the "Tripledemic"

Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?

In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Winter storm leaves Colorado with school, flight delays

Snow blanketed Colorado Thursday night and early Friday, closing schools and delaying airline flights. According to the National Weather Service, DIA saw 2.8 inches of snow from the winter storm, southwest Boulder saw 11 inches, Golden saw 6 inches and East Denver saw 4.8. The snowstorm caused school closures throughout...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?

Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast

This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
COLORADO STATE

