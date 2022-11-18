Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say
RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
UCHealth Implements Extra Measures to Protect Patients From Flu, Respiratory Illnesses
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections all are skyrocketing just as we’re gearing up for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. To protect patients, visitors and staff, UCHealth has implemented additional visitor restrictions at all hospitals and clinics. The following visitor restrictions went into effect this month at all UCHealth clinics and hospitals, including UCHealth’s Greeley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Eagle County
Cases of respiratory illness and influenza are on the rise across Colorado this month, with an unprecedented spike occurring in the number of hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that there have been 895 patients hospitalized from...
COVID-19 infections expected to increase across Colorado after Thanksgiving, but severity could be curbed
Colorado public health and medical professionals expect a bump in already steadily increasing COVID-19 infections and related hospitalizations across the state after the Thanksgiving holiday and through the winter season. But cases could be less severe than in past surges thanks to high immunity levels in the community, they said.
sentinelcolorado.com
GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat
The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
KKTV
FDA announces amoxicillin shortage as respiratory illness rises
(KKTV) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat certain respiratory infections, is currently in shortage as respiratory illness rises across the country and across Colorado. Colorado Springs-based pharmacist Michael Stewart told 11 News Friday that pharmacies have the drug, but it is...
9News
Rural communities in Colorado prepare for potential RSV surge
COLORADO, USA — The sudden surge in RSV cases is mostly impacting the Denver metro area. The latest update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. More than 90% of those cases are kids.
Colorado and the "Tripledemic"
Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
KKTV
WATCH: Investigation into four administrators at southern Colorado charter school
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat certain respiratory infections, is currently in shortage as respiratory illness rises across the country and across Colorado. Starbucks employees go on strike in Colorado. Starbucks employees in Colorado go on strike. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starbucks...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?
In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
Winter storm leaves Colorado with school, flight delays
Snow blanketed Colorado Thursday night and early Friday, closing schools and delaying airline flights. According to the National Weather Service, DIA saw 2.8 inches of snow from the winter storm, southwest Boulder saw 11 inches, Golden saw 6 inches and East Denver saw 4.8. The snowstorm caused school closures throughout...
Coloradans Can Present Colorado ID in Wallet Easily and Securely at Select TSA Checkpoints
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their state-issued driver’s license or ID card. Now, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Wallet,...
Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?
Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Southwest Region’s Elk Herd Management Plans now open to public comment through Dec. 20
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking input on draft Herd Management Plans (HMPs) for 14 elk herds occurring in southwest Colorado. The draft plans are now open to public review and comment through Dec. 20. These herds include the E-05 West Elk Mountains, E-11 Sand Dunes, E-20 Uncompahgre Plateau,...
See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race
It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast
This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
COLORADO SNOW TOTALS: Major cities get 11 inches of snow
Boom! And just like that, a snowstorm that was predicted to hit hard in Colorado ended up shaking out roughly how it was predicted to land – dropping big powder totals between Boulder and Golden. Below, find a look at how much snow landed around the state. These numbers...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
