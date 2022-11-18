Read full article on original website
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Springfield-Delco (Girls)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Cardinal O'Hara (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
cityofbasketballlove.com
Local kid Jacob Meachem ready for lead guard duties at Hill School
There are 540 students at the Hill School represented by 27 different states and 25 different countries. The Blues basketball team has had players from different parts of the country and the world come through over the years. However, sometimes there are gems right in their backyard. Sophomore guard Jacob...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Spring-Ford (Girls)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Atlantic City, NJ High School Football Coach Has Been Suspended
First, the good news. Followed by the bad news. Keenan Wright is the head football coach of the Atlantic City High School Vikings since being approved by the Atlantic City Board of Education in February, 2020. Wright inherited a once state championship level program that had declined to a record...
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
Trentonian
Trenton election likely far from over (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
During past days as an occasional horse watcher, track announcers from Garden State Park to Liberty Bell Park warned to hold all tickets until results became official. An inquiry could nullify winners and results could change. Trenton bettors holding tickets for the Trenton City Council Derby for at-large racers should step away from the cashier window or refrain from ripping tickets to smithereens.
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Fox News
Carjackings at Philadelphia gas stations skyrocket this year: 'arm yourself'
Philadelphia gas station carjackings have increased by more than 328% this year over 2021, as Pennsylvania Republicans work to oust DA Krasner for allegedly lax crime policies.
U-Haul crashes into deli in West Philadelphia
A cleanup effort is underway after a U-Haul truck crashed into a West Philadelphia deli early Sunday morning.
New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam
CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
fox29.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing. Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside...
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
billypenn.com
West Philly’s bustling holiday pop-up is like Christmas Village with all Black-owned vendors
West Philly’s 52nd Street corridor is a destination for seasonal cheer, thanks to a holiday pop-up market organized by The Enterprise Center. Featuring products from over 30 Black-owned small businesses, the department store-meets-local market offers everything from art to accessories to apparel, much of it handmade by local artisans of color.
southjerseyobserver.com
Wanted! Do You Know Where Cesar Sanchez Is?
Cesar Sanchez is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first degree narcotics and weapons charges. He has been wanted since September 26, 2019. Sanchez is described as a 6’4″, 32-year-old Hispanic male...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
