ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

No one hurt after 16-wheel hay trailer flips on I-10, FHP says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw6wu_0jFlMtQD00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers this morning were surprised to be ushered off the interstate abruptly Friday morning after a hay trailer flipped on Interstate 10.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched around 7:58 a.m. after a 16-wheel trailer carrying hay flipped on I-10 at State Road 301. No injuries were reported, but the trailer is blocking all lanes.

However, there was an easy workaround for drivers, as the crash occurred on the overpass. Drivers were ushered off the interstate and back on the ramps in the area.

The lanes are still closed, but this should have only a small effect on driving times.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Two car collision caused one fatality, JSO says

This morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department arrived to Blanding Boulevard and Colonial Avenue where two cars were in undrivable condition. A Cadillac was driving south on Blanding Boulevard and a Nissan was turning from Colonial Avenue. The two vehicles made impact with each other in the intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St. Nine-year-old Nasir...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
INTERLACHEN, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: A 'whittle' misfortune

Grand theft, burglary. A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a home burglary that totaled $1,229 in loss. The home, which was under construction, was missing 30 16-foot two-by-fours at $379, plus 30 metal weighted wedges totaling $70 and 12 rolls of roofing barricade at $780. The materials disappeared sometime between 3:50 p.m. Nov. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year. Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!. The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy