No one hurt after 16-wheel hay trailer flips on I-10, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers this morning were surprised to be ushered off the interstate abruptly Friday morning after a hay trailer flipped on Interstate 10.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched around 7:58 a.m. after a 16-wheel trailer carrying hay flipped on I-10 at State Road 301. No injuries were reported, but the trailer is blocking all lanes.

However, there was an easy workaround for drivers, as the crash occurred on the overpass. Drivers were ushered off the interstate and back on the ramps in the area.

The lanes are still closed, but this should have only a small effect on driving times.

