Read full article on original website
Related
Peter Gabriel Announces First Tour In Years, New Album 'i/o'
Peter Gabriel is reuniting his old band for a new tour next spring.
Kelela Announces New Album Raven, Shares New Song: Listen
Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album Announced: Listen to the New Song “Get Away”
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
EW.com
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS, which has 'made it impossible to sing'
Grammy-winning artist Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and is unable to sing. Flack's manger Suzanne Koga announced the news Monday, saying in a statement that the neurodegenerative disorder "has made it impossible to sing and not easy...
LeAnn Rimes Reveals Her Dream Collaboration
Country music singer LeAnn Rimes found almost instant fame in the industry at the age… The post LeAnn Rimes Reveals Her Dream Collaboration appeared first on Outsider.
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
George Harrison Didn’t Want to Die as the ‘Record Producer,’ ‘Lead Guitarist,’ or Even a Beatle: ‘I’m Unlimited’
George Harrison didn't want people to remember him as the 'record producer,' 'lead guitarist,' or a Beatle. He thought he was 'unlimited.'
Danny Elfman Shares Song From New Netflix Movie White Noise: Listen
Danny Elfman has shared the first song from his score for White Noise. Listen to “Duel Lecture” below (via Variety). Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel arrives on Netflix on December 30 after a limited theatrical run from November 25. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André 3000 are among the stars. The first trailer came out in August.
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott Share New Song “Down in Atlanta”: Listen
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have shared their new song “Down in Atlanta.” The song was announced around the same time that it was revealed that Williams’ Something in the Water festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. Check out the new track below. The multi-day...
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
Sufjan Stevens Joins Rosie Thomas for New Christmas Song “We Should Be Together”: Listen
Rosie Thomas has teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for a new Christmas song. The artists made “We Should Be Together” with Thomas’ husband, the folk musician Jeff Shoop. It follows Thomas’ 2008 holiday album A Very Rosie Christmas and Stevens’ Christmas efforts Songs for Christmas and Silver & Gold. Listen below and head to Bandcamp where Thomas is selling editions of the necklace featured on the single artwork.
Ab-Soul Announces New Album Herbert, Shares Video: Watch
Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Ab-Soul has announced a new album: Herbert is due out December 16. In addition to the recent single “Do Better,” the album will also include a new Sounwave-produced song called “Gang’Nem,” which features Fre$h and arrives with its own new music video. The visual was shot in the rapper’s native Carson, California, and depicts him rapping in various settings around town. Check it out below.
Hear Ann Wilson Guest on Disturbed’s New Song ‘Don’t Tell Me’
Ann Wilson has contributed guest vocals on “Don’t Tell Me,” a new song from the heavy metal band Disturbed. “Don’t Tell Me” is a power ballad with Wilson and Disturbed frontman David Draiman exchanging verses over a propulsive backbeat and wailing guitars. The two vocalists harmonize on the track’s chorus, singing: “Don’t tell me now that you hate me / For never letting go / Let there be no doubt / I can’t live my life without you.”
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' snubbed at Grammys? Here's what really happened
The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it's not what it may appear.
Kendrick Lamar Shares New “Rich Spirit” Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “Rich Spirit.” It follows visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together.” Calmatic directed the new vidoe, which is set in an opulent home. Watch the clip below.
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
Animal Collective Play Rare Pavement Bootlegs in NTS Radio Mix: Listen
For the past few years, Animal Collective’s Geologist (aka Brian Weitz) has hosted a monthly show on NTS Radio called The O’Brien System. The freeform radio show features an eclectic assortment of experimental music about which Weitz is excited, and, for the latest episode, he teamed up with his bandmate Avey Tare (aka Dave Portner) to revisit their love for one particular band: Pavement.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0