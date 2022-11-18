ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Guardian

Weather tracker: Great Lakes region of US hit by lake-effect snow

A major lake-effect snow event has hit the Great Lakes region of the US, causing intense and paralysing snowfall. It started on Wednesday evening, and will probably carry on until the end of the weekend with the worst-affected places being Buffalo City on the eastern edges of Lake Erie, and areas around Watertown on Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

The Incredible Records From Lake-Effect Snow In The Great Lakes

The Great Lakes snowbelts are home to some of the heaviest snowfall in the world. That's due to prolific lake-generated snow events that can produce feet of snow over several days. Some all-time snowfall rate records were set in upstate New York. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSVN-TV

A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure

(CNN) — Thursday’s heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure,...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE

