AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Weather tracker: Great Lakes region of US hit by lake-effect snow
A major lake-effect snow event has hit the Great Lakes region of the US, causing intense and paralysing snowfall. It started on Wednesday evening, and will probably carry on until the end of the weekend with the worst-affected places being Buffalo City on the eastern edges of Lake Erie, and areas around Watertown on Lake Ontario.
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern New York; 2 people killed
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with over 4 feet of snow already on the ground in some places, and authorities are reporting the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
The Weather Channel
The Incredible Records From Lake-Effect Snow In The Great Lakes
The Great Lakes snowbelts are home to some of the heaviest snowfall in the world. That's due to prolific lake-generated snow events that can produce feet of snow over several days. Some all-time snowfall rate records were set in upstate New York. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
Piles of snow taller than most people have buried parts of western and northern New York
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Feet of snow for portions of the Great Lakes
Bands of heavy snow continue to impact area's downwind of the Great Lakes. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Southern tornado threat increases as West is blanketed in needed snow
A clash of two seasons will see an early winter blast meet record autumn warmth over the next few days -- and that meeting will lead to a robust storm system with heavy mountain snow in the West and severe storms in the South.
natureworldnews.com
Thanksgiving Travel 2022 Will Be Chaotic Due to Severe Weather Conditions Affecting Over 54 Million Americans
The early week of November was marked by chilly rain. Widespread cooldowns, heavy snow, blizzards, and severe weather conditions were the weather-related reports that occurred in some portions of the United States. In line, the latest weather forecast showed that severe weather conditions could affect Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is one of...
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
natureworldnews.com
Blizzard Disrupts Travel in North Dakota as Blizzard Warnings Remain in Effect
A blizzard caused travel chaos in North Dakota as heavy snow with gusty winds and whiteout conditions struck the state. Blizzard warnings remain in effect in several counties in central-eastern North Dakota, as well as in north-central South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The intensified snowstorm comes in the form of...
WSVN-TV
A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure
(CNN) — Thursday’s heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure,...
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
Parts of NY dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
Parts of New York are finally catching a break after a storm dumped snow for days on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Temperatures remain quite cold across the US ahead of next storm system
Temperatures are expected to remain cold for most of the U.S. on Monday as the next big storm system approaches, which could bring travel disruptions for millions.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
More snow, freezing temps coming after surprise snowfall
The surprise snowfall we received yesterday was just a taste of the winter weather that’s headed our way over the next several days. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says it’s going to get unseasonably cold:
