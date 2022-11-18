Read full article on original website
IMF approves 530 million euro liquidity line for North Macedonia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its executive board has approved a two-year, 530 million-euro precautionary and liquidity line arrangement for North Macedonia to address economic fallout from COVID-19 and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF said the approval allows North Macedonia to immediately...
Europe needs robust response to U.S. inflation reduction act – Le Maire
PARIS (Reuters) – Europe needs to provide a robust response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Robert Habeck. “Europe must defend its interests,” Le Maire said. European industries fear that the...
UK regulator says Baker Hughes-Altus deal could reduce competition
(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday U.S.-listed oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co’s acquisition of Altus Intervention could result in reduced competition among UK oil and gas operators. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was concerned that the loss of rivalry between the...
ECB’s Rehn says inflation, economy will decide pace of rate hikes
HELSINKI (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will continue to raise interest rates, and the pace of its hikes will be determined by the rate of inflation and the overall economic situation, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto, writing by...
Credit Suisse shareholders approve 4 billion Swiss franc capital raise
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse shareholders approved on Wednesday a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.20 billion) share capital hike intended to fund the embattled Swiss bank’s turnaround. Some 92% and 98% of shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting supported the two share capital increases which were first proposed...
Factbox-Italy’s government approves 2023 budget, key points
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed. Here are some of the key points in the...
Chinese lender BoCom agrees $14 billion credit line with developer Vanke
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) credit line to developer Vanke in the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector. Chinese authorities have announced a flurry of fiscal measures recently to ease...
Bundesbank warns banks against ‘careless’ payout pledges as economy cools
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital – a...
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
Germany reaches compromise plan on landmark welfare reform – sources
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s ruling coalition parties and opposition conservatives reached a compromise on a major welfare reform on Tuesday, according to a proposal seen by Reuters, paving the way for measures to support the unemployed in gaining vocational skills. Conservatives in the Bundesrat upper house had blocked...
Germany to emerge from crisis stronger with new trade, energy policies – Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is strong enough to weather the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and emerge stronger from it thanks a new approach to energy, defence and trade policy in Europe’s biggest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. “We are doing away with...
ECB’s Holzmann says leaning towards a 0.75% rate hike as things stand
VIENNA (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Tuesday he has not decided how he will vote at the next rate-setting meeting in December but unless there is a significant improvement he will favour an increase of 0.75 points. Holzmann told a news conference he could...
UK top court rejects Scottish independence vote bid
LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom’s top court ruled on Wednesday the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, dealing a hammer blow to nationalists’ hopes of holding a vote next year. In 2014, Scots rejected ending the more-than...
Fed’s George: Could take higher interest rates for longer to encourage saving
(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to a higher level and hold them there for longer in order to successfully moderate consumer demand and bring down high inflation given the amount of spare savings households still hold since the pandemic, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday.
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington’s...
TikTok on ‘high alert’ in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Short video platform TikTok said on Wednesday it was on high alert for content that violates its guidelines in Malaysia after authorities warned of a rise in ethnic tension on social media following an inconclusive general election. Saturday’s election ended in an unprecedented hung parliament...
Germany’s Scholz warns of dangers of deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has no reason to fear developing towards a multipolar world, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, identifying South-East Asia as an important growth partner and warning against the risks of deglobalisation. “Deglobalisation is a dangerous path,” Scholz said at an economic forum hosted by...
Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM
(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a call with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing a ceasefire in the country, where the government and Tigrayan forces have agreed to end fighting. “The Secretary underscored the importance of immediately implementing...
Dollar tentative as investors await Fed minutes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Wednesday as investors tempered their risk appetites ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that could offer clues on the outlook for inflation and interest rates. The Fed on Wednesday will release the minutes...
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn’s China plant hit by fresh worker unrest-social media
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial Chinese city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc supplier, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday. The videos...
