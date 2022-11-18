Read full article on original website
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
American Eagle beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand for dresses
(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising inflation. The company’s net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third quarter from $1.27...
Singapore October core inflation rises 5.1%, less than forecast
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in October, slightly less than forecast and below the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday, due to smaller increases in the prices of utilities, retail, other goods and services. The core inflation rate – the central bank’s...
Hungary cenbank leaves base rate steady at 13%, as expected
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, as expected, with inflation on track to scale a 26-year-high in 2023 and exceeding the bank’s 2% to 4% policy target range even a year later. After last month’s emergency...
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
ECB’s Rehn says inflation, economy will decide pace of rate hikes
HELSINKI (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will continue to raise interest rates, and the pace of its hikes will be determined by the rate of inflation and the overall economic situation, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto, writing by...
Bank of England to raise Bank Rate by 50 bps in Dec, peak at 4.25% in Q1- Reuters poll
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will press on with interest rate rises to battle inflation even though Britain is heading into a long albeit shallow recession, with consumers facing an extended cost of living crisis, a Reuters poll of economists found. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced more...
Fed’s George: Could take higher interest rates for longer to encourage saving
(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to a higher level and hold them there for longer in order to successfully moderate consumer demand and bring down high inflation given the amount of spare savings households still hold since the pandemic, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday.
UK regulator says Baker Hughes-Altus deal could reduce competition
(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday U.S.-listed oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co’s acquisition of Altus Intervention could result in reduced competition among UK oil and gas operators. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was concerned that the loss of rivalry between the...
Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company’s two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People’s Bank of...
Bundesbank warns banks against ‘careless’ payout pledges as economy cools
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital – a...
Credit Suisse update says cash outflows accelerated at start of Q4
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse gave an updated outlook for its fourth quarter on Wednesday as the embattled Swiss bank prepared to ask its shareholders for permission to raise new equity. “As previously disclosed, Credit Suisse began experiencing deposit and net asset outflows in the first two weeks of...
Europe needs robust response to U.S. inflation reduction act – Le Maire
PARIS (Reuters) – Europe needs to provide a robust response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Robert Habeck. “Europe must defend its interests,” Le Maire said. European industries fear that the...
Zendesk goes private in $10 billion deal
(Reuters) – Software company Zendesk Inc on Tuesday completed its sale to a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira in a deal valued at $10.2 billion after prolonged pressure from activist investor Jana Partners. As part of the deal, Zendesk shareholders received $77.50...
Exclusive-Stonepeak Partners eyes as much as $20 billion for North America infrastructure fund -sources
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firm Stonepeak Partners is aiming to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for its next flagship North American infrastructure fund to invest in assets such as utilities, data centers, ports and railways, according to people familiar with matter. The fundraising plans underscore...
HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs
(Reuters) -HP Inc said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
Austrian central bank defends compulsory mortgage-lending standards
VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria should keep its recently introduced compulsory standards for mortgage lending, the Austrian National Bank (ONB) said on Tuesday, despite a recent call by the conservative finance minister for those standards to be reviewed. Faced with a sustained housing boom and banks’ widespread flouting of recommendations...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
