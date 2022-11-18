Read full article on original website
Germany reaches compromise plan on landmark welfare reform – sources
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s ruling coalition parties and opposition conservatives reached a compromise on a major welfare reform on Tuesday, according to a proposal seen by Reuters, paving the way for measures to support the unemployed in gaining vocational skills. Conservatives in the Bundesrat upper house had blocked...
Germany’s Scholz warns of dangers of deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has no reason to fear developing towards a multipolar world, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, identifying South-East Asia as an important growth partner and warning against the risks of deglobalisation. “Deglobalisation is a dangerous path,” Scholz said at an economic forum hosted by...
South Korea warns of economic damage if truckers go on strike
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s prime minister urged unionised truckers on Tuesday to scrap plans to go on strike this week to spare the economy what he called paralysis and irreversible damage, fuelling fears for the country’s post-pandemic recovery. Major trucking unions have threatened to begin a...
Malaysia’s incumbent ruling coalition agrees to be opposition
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s incumbent ruling coalition said on Tuesday it agreed to be in opposition after deciding not to support any coalition to form a government. Barisan Nasional and incumbent PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement on Twitter. It was unclear who would form the...
Austrian central bank defends compulsory mortgage-lending standards
VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria should keep its recently introduced compulsory standards for mortgage lending, the Austrian National Bank (ONB) said on Tuesday, despite a recent call by the conservative finance minister for those standards to be reviewed. Faced with a sustained housing boom and banks’ widespread flouting of recommendations...
Mexico’s America Movil to propose combination of share series
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday. The “AA,” “A” and “L” share series would become part of the company’s “B” series, it said in a filing. The change would require amending the company’s bylaws and will be subject to regulatory authorization, America Movil said.
Chinese lender BoCom agrees $14 billion credit line with developer Vanke
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) credit line to developer Vanke in the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector. Chinese authorities have announced a flurry of fiscal measures recently to ease...
Hungary cenbank leaves base rate steady at 13%, as expected
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, as expected, with inflation on track to scale a 26-year-high in 2023 and exceeding the bank’s 2% to 4% policy target range even a year later. After last month’s emergency...
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn’s China plant hit by fresh worker unrest-social media
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial Chinese city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc supplier, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday. The videos...
Iran situation ‘critical’ with more than 300 killed -UN rights chief
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was “critical”, describing a hardening of the authorities’ response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months. “We urge your authorities...
Bundesbank warns banks against ‘careless’ payout pledges as economy cools
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital – a...
Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company’s two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People’s Bank of...
Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM
(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a call with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing a ceasefire in the country, where the government and Tigrayan forces have agreed to end fighting. “The Secretary underscored the importance of immediately implementing...
Factbox-Italy’s government approves 2023 budget, key points
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed. Here are some of the key points in the...
Chinese exchanges say COVID testing firms to face strict IPO checks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stock exchanges said they will strictly vet listing applications from COVID-19 testing companies, in response to media reports voicing concerns over fundraising plans by beneficiaries of the pandemic. Nucleic acid testing is a key part of China’s strict dynamic zero-COVID strategy to identify and control...
UK regulator says Baker Hughes-Altus deal could reduce competition
(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday U.S.-listed oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co’s acquisition of Altus Intervention could result in reduced competition among UK oil and gas operators. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was concerned that the loss of rivalry between the...
Singapore October core inflation rises 5.1%, less than forecast
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in October, slightly less than forecast and below the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday, due to smaller increases in the prices of utilities, retail, other goods and services. The core inflation rate – the central bank’s...
French economy contracted in November – flash PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s private sector economy contracted in November for the first time since February 2021, according to a monthly survey, as lower new orders weighed on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for France’s services sector fell to 49.4...
China says reason for U.S.-China situation is because U.S. made wrong strategic move
BEIJING (Reuters) – The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States is because the U.S. made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence minister spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday. Tan also said China is...
Credit Suisse update says cash outflows accelerated at start of Q4
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse gave an updated outlook for its fourth quarter on Wednesday as the embattled Swiss bank prepared to ask its shareholders for permission to raise new equity. “As previously disclosed, Credit Suisse began experiencing deposit and net asset outflows in the first two weeks of...
