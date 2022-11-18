Read full article on original website
BBC
UK Championship final: Mark Allen beats Ding Junhui 10-7 after being 6-1 behind
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen produced a sensational recovery as he fought back from 6-1 down to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 and win his first UK Championship. Ding, 35, looked in complete control with three centuries in the opening seven frames on his way to what would have been a fourth UK success.
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen stunned by Luke Humphries as Nathan Aspinall beats Alan Soutar
Michael van Gerwen was dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts as Luke Humphries produced a stunning upset in Wolverhampton on Saturday evening. The Dutchman was a hot favourite to reach the last four, but Humphries produced three spectacular ton-plus finishes and led from the third leg onwards in a 16-10 win, which will surely rank as the biggest of his career so far.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gary Lineker in Qatar to 'report, not support' controversial tournament
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar to "report, not...
What time is the ATP Final? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud today
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: Tom Halliwell try secures late win for England
Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, KingGoals: Hawkins, Collins 3. Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G ClausellsGoals: Alazard, N Clausells 4. England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France. The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, who was voted...
Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 DP World Tour Race to Dubai final results: Bonus pool payout, standings and how much each golfer won
The 2022 DP World Tour Rankings final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who picked up his fourth-career Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. McIlroy finished in solo fourth place in the DP World Tour Championship, earning enough points to hold off...
BBC
US PGA Tour: Adam Svensson wins RSM Classic as Callum Tarren enjoys best result
-19 A Svensson (Can); -17 C Tarren (Eng), S Theegala (US), B Harman (US) Selected others: -15 S Power (Ire); -12 B Taylor (Eng), R Knox (Sco); -11 J Rose (Eng) England's Callum Tarren achieved his best finish on the PGA Tour with joint-second place at the RSM Classic. Canada's...
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'looking forward' to leaving 2022 car frustrations in past
Lewis Hamilton says he is "looking forward" to the last time he drives this year's Mercedes - or "this thing", as he put it after qualifying at the final race of the season. Before that time, Hamilton still has Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to get through, and then a final day of testing on Tuesday at the Yas Marina circuit.
BBC
Australia v England: Steve Smith 'chilled' about captaincy after Josh Hazlewood leads second ODI
Steve Smith says he is "chilled" about the Australia captaincy after Josh Hazlewood stepped in for Pat Cummins for the second one-day international. Smith's classy 94 against England helped Australia complete a 2-0 series win, with Cummins rested in Sydney. The batter was relieved of the captaincy after the ball-tampering...
BBC
Eddie Jones: England boss praises 'finishers' after dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand
England head coach Eddie Jones praised his "finishers" after a stunning late comeback secured a dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand at Twickenham. The All Blacks led 14-0 after only nine minutes, and were 25-6 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes. But two tries from replacement Will...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael Smith wins in Wolverhampton to end his title duck
Michael Smith finally ended his major title duck by clinching his maiden televised ranking title with a comprehensive victory over Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's Grand Slam of Darts final. Smith - who had lost in eight previous big-stage finals - fulfilled his darting destiny with an emphatic 16-5 success against...
England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, updates as Bukayo Saka adds fourth as England run riot
England take on Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team already passed their peak?James...
BBC
CME Group Tour Championship: Leona Maguire falls short as Lydia Ko claims title
CME Group Tour Championship final-round leaderboard. -17 L Ko (NZ); -15 L Maguire (Ire); -14 A Nordqvist (Swe); -12 G Hall (Eng), J Lee6 (Kor); -10 P Anannarukarn (Thai); -9 B Henderson (Can), G Dryburgh (Sco), H Kim (Kor) Selected others: -8 N Korda (US); -6 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
England 25-25 New Zealand: Autumn Nations Series – as it happened
Late three-try show snatches a draw for Eddie Jones’s men
Australia seal series as Starc and Zampa stall England run chase in second ODI
Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa took four wickets each as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Sydney
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson
It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
