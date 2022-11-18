Read full article on original website
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
CBS anchor argues Bezos, wealthy should 'write a check' to government instead of charities
CBS Mornings host Tony Dokoupil suggested Jeff Bezos should donate his massive wealth to the government, claiming that would be more "democratic" philanthropy.
Elon Musk triggers liberals with ultimatum to Twitter staff: 'Taking away their swingset and sandbox'
Jimmy Failla and Tomi Lahren sounded off after an email Elon Musk sparked anger with an email to Twitter employees to step up their work ethic.
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
Elon Musk is obsessed with the idea that Twitter staff could sabotage the platform, current and former employees reportedly say
Elon Musk is concerned that the platform could be sabotaged by its staff, sources told Platformer. Some workers said they thought they'd been let go for tweets criticizing Musk. Platformer reported that Musk had also implemented a near-total freeze on rolling out new code. Elon Musk is obsessed with the...
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
The Guy Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Just Put A Price On His Tweets & He Won't Take Any Less
Elon Musk says he's not going after his enemies' Twitter accounts, but if he was, there's one person he'd target first: Jack Sweeney. Sweeney is the guy who infamously started tracking Musk's movements via his Elon Jets Twitter account and who refused to stop when Musk asked him to back off earlier this year.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
An ex-Twitter manager says she received a 10-year anniversary gift from the company days after she lost her job amid 'brutal' layoffs
Twitter laid off approximately 50% of its workforce on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter, days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk bought the platform
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter closed last week, prompting some celebrities to leave the platform. His ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's Twitter was inactive as of Thursday. Heard still has her Instagram account, but hasn't posted since her defamation trial ended. Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter a few days...
AOC responds to Elon Musk's poll to reinstate Trump's Twitter, saying the 'last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection'
"Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in reply to Musk's poll on Trump.
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
