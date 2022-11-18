Watching my parents save and invest growing up helped me save over $500,000 to retire comfortably and enjoy a rich, bicultural life

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
My wife and I paid off $20,000 of student loans and car debt in 18 months thanks to a few smart tactics
My wife and I had about...
Business Insider
I used my father's life insurance payout to build wealth in real estate, but I have mixed feelings about getting a policy myself
When my father died and I...
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
How much money do you need to retire? A good rule of thumb is to save enough to cover 80% of your pre-retirement income
You need 80% of your pre-retirement income per year in retirement to continue living a similar lifestyle.
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
Black family receives a home appraisal $259k higher than original after asking a white neighbor to present it for them, report says
A Black family from Seattle, Washington, asked a white woman to present their home after a low valuation, and the appraisal increased by $259k.
A Southwest pilot leaned out of his cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's lost cellphone after it was left behind at a departure gate
Southwest Airlines shared footage of the incident, which took place at Long Beach airport, to coincide with World Kindness Day.
The unbelievably fast world of Caroline Ellison where 'someone suggests something' then 'an hour later and it's already happened'
The former Alameda Research CEO involved in the downfall of FTX said the crypto company made her Wall Street job look slow-paced by comparison.
Target said it's lost $400 million this year due to 'inventory shrink' — and organized retail crime is mostly to blame
Retailers have begun sounding the alarm that theft is costing them millions every year, driven by the ease of buying and selling things online.
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
CNBC
5 daily practices could up your chances of living to 90—check out this life expectancy calculator to see more
Increasing your chances of living to 90 could boil down to your behaviors, not just genetics, research shows. Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university's New England Centenarian Study.
An Ohio real-estate investor who boasted about his home-flipping portfolio on TikTok is projecting a $30,000 loss on one deal — and issued a somber warning to anyone trying to best the housing market right now
Rising interest rates and receding buyers have cooled the market overall, making it especially hard for flippers to land their dream number.
1 Stock-Split Stock Down 21% You'll Wish You Had Bought on the Dip
Palo Alto stock is holding up far better than the shares of most other tech companies. The company just increased its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2023 on the back of a very strong Q1. Of the 41 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," not a single one...
Business Insider
My husband and I are paying more for life insurance now than we ever have, but we're happy to spend $342 a month for peace of mind
My husband and I had a...
Some older workers have fond memories of sleeping at the office, but the Elon Musk-style 84-hour workweek is falling flat with younger Americans
Young Americans aren't on board with Elon Musk's hustle-culture style. It reflects a generational divide.
Business Insider
CarMax auto financing review: A one-stop shop for cars and loans online, with a wide range of borrowing amounts
Fees. Varying late fees and delivery...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite.
Business Insider
The best way to get out of credit card debt is to save more money, according to a financial planner
Most people who have credit card...
Motley Fool
We Plan to Keep My Husband's Car Forever. Here's Why
Keeping our cars for a long time is a key part of our financial plan. New cars can come at a huge cost, yet depreciate in value quickly. We don't like to borrow money to pay for our cars and prefer to buy them outright. My husband plans to keep...
OK boomers, the small business world is ready for you guys to move on
I’m not exactly a baby boomer, but I’m pretty darn close. The standard definition of this generation is that they were born between the years after the second world war and 1964. I was born in 1965, close, so go ahead, call me a boomer if you want. I’m not ashamed. But there’s one thing I do know: the small business world will be much better off when the boomers ride off into the sunset.
