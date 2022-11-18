ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Hawley fires warning shot to top Biden admin regulators over FTX collapse: 'Provide all correspondence'

By Thomas Catenacci, Cameron Cawthorne
G. Wilikers
2d ago

Of all the proposed allegations and investigations this one could destroy the Democratic party. The level of corruption is just beginning to be realized.

ManInBlack
2d ago

while corruption is on both sides, the democrats are masters of it. This guy was also (unsurprisingly) rubbing shoulders with the Clintons. Gee, imagine that. #BirdsOfAFeather

Susan Martin
2d ago

This should have been investigated long before this crash. They were using people's investments for vacations, investing in other like companies to keep the value up..all a big Ponzi scheme and it is crashing down..because there was no value there..the fallout is going to effect our economy...there are people who took mortgages out on their farms and homes to invest in these companies...now we wait...it is not going to be pretty.

