Josh Hawley fires warning shot to top Biden admin regulators over FTX collapse: 'Provide all correspondence'

Of all the proposed allegations and investigations this one could destroy the Democratic party. The level of corruption is just beginning to be realized.
while corruption is on both sides, the democrats are masters of it. This guy was also (unsurprisingly) rubbing shoulders with the Clintons. Gee, imagine that. #BirdsOfAFeather
This should have been investigated long before this crash. They were using people's investments for vacations, investing in other like companies to keep the value up..all a big Ponzi scheme and it is crashing down..because there was no value there..the fallout is going to effect our economy...there are people who took mortgages out on their farms and homes to invest in these companies...now we wait...it is not going to be pretty.
Related
Here are the Dems who benefited from the left-wing PAC that FTX funneled $27M through
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
White House is forced to DELETE fact-checked tweet claiming Biden has given American seniors the biggest boost in Social Security in 10 years
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
Schumer captured on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill' for Democrats
House Republicans seek Biden family bank records in investigation: 'Is he compromised?'
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
Flashback: Bill Clinton hung with Bankman-Fried at $3K Bahamas shindig, called for 'do no harm' regulations
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Biden administration to provide over $13 billion in aid to help American families lower energy bills
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Musk has been leaning increasingly Republican, and now he’s moved on to his latest conspiracy theory about SBF laundering money for Democrats
Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable
Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’
Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing
Fox Business
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 260