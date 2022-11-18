ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

The best Costco store in the country is located in this state

Costco is truly a one-stop shop, with items ranging from bulk budget buys and seasonal baked goods to electronics and household essentials. The warehouse chain currently operates in 46 different states, with the exception of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming, all of which are devoid of a single location.
WISCONSIN STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: List of Announced 2022 Macy’s Closures

As a company announcement remains pending for the next round of Macy’s mass closures, at least one store not on the upcoming list is permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Fox2Now.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Fox Business

FTX lawyers say Bankman-Fried's 'incessant and disruptive tweeting' is complicating bankruptcy case

Lawyers for the collapsed crypto exchange FTX slammed former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried for creating a "chaotic environment" in court documents filed Thursday, as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. FTX attorneys said Bankman-Fried's "unconventional leadership style,""his incessant and disruptive tweeting," and "the almost complete lack of dependable corporate...
DELAWARE STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

