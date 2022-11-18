South Carolina unemployment and average wages rose in October

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate and average wage rose slightly in October, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce on Friday.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.2% to 3.3$, which DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey called "still historically low."

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings for workers rose from $28.45 to $29.11 per hour in October.

"This is the highest average hourly wage in South Carolina’s history," Ellzey said. "At the same time, the employer survey shows employers are reporting a record number of payroll jobs at 2,247,000 for October. (2,307,838 jobs in the household survey.)"

The number of people employed in South Carolina dropped by nearly 8,000 in October but was 23,631 higher than in October 2021.

The industries with the largest month-to-month employment gains were trade, transportation and utilities with an increase of 1,900 jobs, per the employer survey. Those industries have grown by 22,500 jobs since October 2021.

The leisure and hospitality industries have grown by 20,500 employees since October 2021 while professional and business services are up 16,800 over that time.

"The state is now entering the holiday hiring period," Ellzey said. "This is a hot time for stores and restaurants as they prepare for the holidays. In July, August, and September, the postings for temporary retail sales varied from the high 200s to the mid-300s. In October, there were more than 500 job postings.

"This is a great time to add work experience to a resumé, try a career path, and earn income for the holidays."