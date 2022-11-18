ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina unemployment and average wages rose in October

By By Jon Styf | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33h0jH_0jFlKZkX00

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate and average wage rose slightly in October, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce on Friday.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.2% to 3.3$, which DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey called "still historically low."

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings for workers rose from $28.45 to $29.11 per hour in October.

"This is the highest average hourly wage in South Carolina’s history," Ellzey said. "At the same time, the employer survey shows employers are reporting a record number of payroll jobs at 2,247,000 for October. (2,307,838 jobs in the household survey.)"

The number of people employed in South Carolina dropped by nearly 8,000 in October but was 23,631 higher than in October 2021.

The industries with the largest month-to-month employment gains were trade, transportation and utilities with an increase of 1,900 jobs, per the employer survey. Those industries have grown by 22,500 jobs since October 2021.

The leisure and hospitality industries have grown by 20,500 employees since October 2021 while professional and business services are up 16,800 over that time.

"The state is now entering the holiday hiring period," Ellzey said. "This is a hot time for stores and restaurants as they prepare for the holidays. In July, August, and September, the postings for temporary retail sales varied from the high 200s to the mid-300s. In October, there were more than 500 job postings.

"This is a great time to add work experience to a resumé, try a career path, and earn income for the holidays."

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

AGs push back against EPA 'environmental justice' rule, say it will increase energy costs

(The Center Square) – Twelve attorneys general have submitted comments to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan expressing concerns about a new proposed rule they argue will increase energy costs and risk Americans’ safety. At issue is the EPA’s proposed rule, “Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under Clean Air Act; Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention.” (87 Fed. Reg. 53,556), which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues is another attempt by the Biden administration to revive an Obama-era “environmental justice” regulation. If implemented,...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota Department of Agriculture asks public to weigh in on food purchase assistance program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers have until Dec. 12 to tell the Minnesota Department of Agriculture how they want it to distribute $3.16 million in grants through a community food procurement and distribution program. In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its Agricultural Marketing Service signed an agreement with Minnesota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The American Rescue Plan authorizes the program to maintain and improve supply chain resiliency, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Sept. 7 news release said. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Virginians spend more than $24 billion on health care services in 2020

(The Center Square) – Virginians collectively spend more than $24 billion on health care in 2020, which is the 14th highest amount in the country, according to a report recently published by NiceRx. Personal health care was the highest cost for Virginians, which accounted for nearly half of the health care costs. Residents spent about $12 billion on personal health care costs and about $4.1 billion on hospital costs. Prescription drugs accounted for about $1.7 billion of health care costs, $925 million was spent on...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois sees dramatic sports betting increase in September

(The Center Square) – A big September has propelled the Illinois sports betting industry into second place in the country in year-to-date revenue. Illinois’ sports betting handle increased 47% from August to September, according to figures released by the Illinois Gaming Board. “They don’t break it down so that you really know, but it is obvious that the NFL season started in September and these are numbers that go through...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Indiana to use COVID relief money to install 120 legal info kiosks to aid Hoosiers facing eviction

(The Center Square) — Hoosiers facing eviction will soon have greater access to information in the form of legal kiosks to be placed throughout the state. The kiosks will enable people to fill out forms and contact a legal navigator to offer guidance through the process, Jacob Sipe, executive director of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority said, according to published reports. Indiana has more than 794,000 rental households,...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV

(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders blast higher energy costs

(The Center Square) – Connecticut energy consumers will be digging deeper into their pockets this winter with the state's two largest utilities seeking hefty rate increases. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Eversource is proposing to increase electric rates charged to consumers by nearly 50%, or $85 per month for the average customer. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is also seeking rate increases that would bump up the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department

(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal and put it before the board. The proposal included substantial changes to the previous draft document, which had been introduced under former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. Although the board argued its current proposal built on the draft...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Homebuyers in California cities lost hundreds of thousands in purchasing power

(The Center Square) – Homebuyers in several California cities lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in purchasing power when comparing affordable home prices in 2021 to 2022, according to new data analysis of the nation’s largest 100 cities. Potential buyers in the Bay Area city of Fremont topped the analysis as the city with biggest losses in purchasing power this year compared to 2021, according to new data from Point2, an international real estate search portal. The analysis estimates that buyers in Fremont lost over...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Alaska's job count up from last year

(The Center Square) - Alaska gained 6,100 jobs in October when compared to the same time last year, but the state's unemployment rate increased slightly, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The biggest winner is the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 2,900 jobs year over year, a 9.7% gain, according to DLWD statistics. "Although Alaska had moved past the peak visitor period by October, a...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy