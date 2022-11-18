ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nexstar Test

Al Roker reveals he has been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg, lungs

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Michael Bartiromo
Nexstar Test
Nexstar Test
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vROA_0jFlJjai00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – “Today Show” weather anchor Al Roker revealed Friday that he suffered a health scare last week, requiring hospitalization.

In an Instagram post , Roker said he was admitted to a hospital after a blood clot in his leg “sent” other clots into his lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker said.

Brian Laundrie’s family ‘appalled’ by ‘tasteless’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ clue

Roker’s colleagues wished their coworker a speedy recovery both on-air and online.

“You’re the strongest person we know,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie wrote. “We miss you and will see you soon!!”

Fellow “Today” personalities also shared their well-wishes during Friday’s broadcast. Guthrie, on air, said he’s still in “good spirits,” and Dylan Dreyer said she called to check on him, only for him to immediately ask about her family.

“‘Hey Dilly-Dill! How are the boys?'” Roker asked, according to Dreyer said. “That’s classic Al,” she said.

Roker, meanwhile, thanked everyone for the support they’ve shown him as he recovers.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon,” he wrote on Instagram. “Have a great weekend, everyone.”

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

Blood clots can be cause illness, complications or death if treatment is ignored, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. Clots that form in the leg, thigh, pelvis or arm veins — causing a condition known as deep vein thrombosis — can also break off an travel to the lungs, increasing the risk of a potentially fatal pulmonary embolism.

More information, including symptoms and risk factors, can be found at the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?

A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
CNBC

People who caught mild Covid had increased risk of blood clots, British study finds

Patients with mild Covid, defined as those not hospitalized, were 2.7 times more likely to develop blood clots, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. Patients hospitalized with Covid were 27 times more likely to develop blood clots, 21 times more likely to suffer heart...
Medical News Today

Everything to know about Asherman syndrome

Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Medical News Today

What to know about alcohol and stomach pain

A person may experience stomach pain when they drink an excessive amount of alcohol. People may also feel abdominal discomfort as a result of drinking alcohol while taking certain medications. This article discusses what alcohol is, how alcohol may cause stomach pain, and when to see a doctor. What is...
cohaitungchi.com

Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System

Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
Medical News Today

What to know about joint hypermobility syndrome

Joint hypermobility syndrome or double jointedness means that a person’s joints bend more than usual. In some people, this can cause joint pain and injury. Many different conditions cause hypermobility. Doctors refer to these as joint hypermobility spectrum disorders. People with joint hypermobility have greater joint flexibility than others.
cohaitungchi.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — will diet alone help?

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 30 and recently was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. I’m wondering about whether it can be cured or if I will have to take medication for the rest of my life. I’ve read the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet may help. Is this true? Do you have any suggestions for managing symptoms?
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about high output heart failure

High output heart failure is a rare form of heart failure. It can occur in people with hyperthyroidism, sepsis, or lung disease. Treatment can help stabilize symptoms and target conditions causing heart failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about. have heart failure in the United...
Nexstar Test

Nexstar Test

776
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

For Rss feed testing only

 https://www.kron4.com/feed?feed=partnerfeed-newsbreak&format=mrss

Comments / 0

Community Policy