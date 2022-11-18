PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just over a week it will be Thanksgiving and a key to success in making sure your dinner is delicious but affordable is to buy now and plan ahead. In a national report, the average Thanksgiving host is now spending nearly $400 on dinner and that includes drinks and decor. That number has increased in recent years with the price of products being higher than they were. However, there are ways to save and leave everyone feeling satisfied. First and foremost, shop now while prices are competitive. Prices tend to rise as the holiday approaches. Next, go for a frozen turkey...

5 DAYS AGO