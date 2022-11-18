ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Pittsburgh

Rising prices come for Thanksgiving, how to save some money and make a delicious dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just over a week it will be Thanksgiving and a key to success in making sure your dinner is delicious but affordable is to buy now and plan ahead. In a national report, the average Thanksgiving host is now spending nearly $400 on dinner and that includes drinks and decor. That number has increased in recent years with the price of products being higher than they were. However, there are ways to save and leave everyone feeling satisfied. First and foremost, shop now while prices are competitive. Prices tend to rise as the holiday approaches. Next, go for a frozen turkey...
GOBankingRates

7 Best Thanksgiving Deals at Walmart

As you begin to think about your Thanksgiving plans, don't forget that many retailers are already putting products on sale in anticipation of your needs -- for cooking, entertaining, cleaning up or...
MyArkLaMiss

LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

(WJW) — Attention shoppers: many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday. Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. ALDI. ALDI is closed on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and...
iheart.com

This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey

An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
CALIFORNIA, MO
The List

The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Holiday Gift Guide

'Tis the time of year when it's downright rude to show up to a festive gathering empty-handed. And while the spirit of generosity is always welcome, not every gift is. Sadly, much of what we give to each other over the holidays ends up in a landfill. In 2019 alone, U.S. shoppers spent over $15 billion on unwanted gifts, according to Discover magazine, 4% of which ultimately wound up in the trash.
Hays Post

KOERNER: Turkey preparation reminders

Looking at turkeys for your holiday meals? Here are some tips to help make your holiday turkey safe and healthy. Turkey is a healthy choice since it is considered a white meat and full of protein!. ome tips for keeping it as healthy as possible is to bake it and...
People

The Most Popular Instant Pot on Amazon Is a 'Time Saver' for Holiday Meals, and It's on Sale

The 7-in-1 pressure cooker has more than 131,000 five-star ratings There's no doubt that holiday dinners are some of the most anticipated meals of the year. It's nice to gather with family and friends to enjoy delicious food, but it's not so fun to spend hours in the kitchen preparing it. As your menu continues to expand, you may be looking for ways to simplify your meal prep strategy.  That's where the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker comes in. Thanks to this kitchen gadget with over...
HollywoodLife

Set Up A Kourtney Kardashian-Inspired Hot Cocoa Station This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas and hot cocoa go hand in hand. If having your own hot chocolate corner is something you’re looking forward to this holiday, you’re in luck. Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope posted a TikTok video showing you how it’s done.

