Is it cheaper to cook or dine out this Thanksgiving?
A new report published by Wells Fargo suggests your favorite Thanksgiving dishes could cost you about the same at a restaurant, as they would if you made them yourself.
Here’s how to navigate Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays alcohol-free
You don’t have to drink to have fun, and planning ahead with these tips can help.
Rising prices come for Thanksgiving, how to save some money and make a delicious dinner
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just over a week it will be Thanksgiving and a key to success in making sure your dinner is delicious but affordable is to buy now and plan ahead. In a national report, the average Thanksgiving host is now spending nearly $400 on dinner and that includes drinks and decor. That number has increased in recent years with the price of products being higher than they were. However, there are ways to save and leave everyone feeling satisfied. First and foremost, shop now while prices are competitive. Prices tend to rise as the holiday approaches. Next, go for a frozen turkey...
Food Stamps 2022: Items You Can Buy for Thanksgiving This Year
Thanksgiving in America is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, and this year it falls on the 24th. With the big day only a short time away, it's time to start planning for your...
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
7 Best Thanksgiving Deals at Walmart
As you begin to think about your Thanksgiving plans, don't forget that many retailers are already putting products on sale in anticipation of your needs -- for cooking, entertaining, cleaning up or...
What Time Does Walmart Open on Thanksgiving: Holiday Hours
In previous years, Walmart has been closed on Thanksgiving.
LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
(WJW) — Attention shoppers: many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed for the holiday. Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. ALDI. ALDI is closed on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and...
iheart.com
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
5 Places To Find Pre-Cooked Thanksgiving Turkeys
The old television sitcoms we see on classic television channels make Thanksgiving food preparation look so easy. There's Mom, looking like a million bucks in her hostess dress and white apron, mixing...
Walmart rolling Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner staples back to 2021 prices
Another store is going to help take some of the sting out of your holiday grocery bill. Walmart has announced it will be rolling back prices on the products you will need to cook this holiday. Walmart said that this year is a challenge because of rising costs and supply...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout saving shoppers time & money but be aware of the pitfalls
AN easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout, saving shippers time and money but you'll need to be aware of the pitfalls. It isn't hard to see why so many people love shopping at Walmart, it's convenient and the prices are hard to beat. However, that convenience...
The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Holiday Gift Guide
'Tis the time of year when it's downright rude to show up to a festive gathering empty-handed. And while the spirit of generosity is always welcome, not every gift is. Sadly, much of what we give to each other over the holidays ends up in a landfill. In 2019 alone, U.S. shoppers spent over $15 billion on unwanted gifts, according to Discover magazine, 4% of which ultimately wound up in the trash.
KOERNER: Turkey preparation reminders
Looking at turkeys for your holiday meals? Here are some tips to help make your holiday turkey safe and healthy. Turkey is a healthy choice since it is considered a white meat and full of protein!. ome tips for keeping it as healthy as possible is to bake it and...
I’m a Kitchen Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Early Black Friday Deals on My Wishlist
Score deals up to 61% off.
The Most Popular Instant Pot on Amazon Is a 'Time Saver' for Holiday Meals, and It's on Sale
The 7-in-1 pressure cooker has more than 131,000 five-star ratings There's no doubt that holiday dinners are some of the most anticipated meals of the year. It's nice to gather with family and friends to enjoy delicious food, but it's not so fun to spend hours in the kitchen preparing it. As your menu continues to expand, you may be looking for ways to simplify your meal prep strategy. That's where the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker comes in. Thanks to this kitchen gadget with over...
Set Up A Kourtney Kardashian-Inspired Hot Cocoa Station This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas and hot cocoa go hand in hand. If having your own hot chocolate corner is something you’re looking forward to this holiday, you’re in luck. Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope posted a TikTok video showing you how it’s done.
Convenience, hidden costs and weird substitutions: Online grocery shopping marches on
The online shopping revolution started, and ended, without the neighborhood supermarket. And then, COVID-19 arrived in the aisles. The share of groceries purchased online nearly tripled from 3 percent in 2019 to 8 percent in 2020, as homebound consumers scoured Amazon and Walmart websites for precious pallets of toilet paper and sanitizer and soup.
