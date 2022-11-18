ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized

By Bill Galluccio
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

TODAY anchor and weatherman Al Roker revealed that he is recovering after being hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs and legs. Roker has been absent from the morning show for two weeks.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote on Instagram on Friday (November 18) .

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," he continued.

His fellow TODAY anchors shared their well-wishes for Roker.

"He's in good spirits," Savanah Guthrie said .

"Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is, the first time I called him, he immediately said, 'Hey Dilly-Dill! How are the boys?'" Dylan Dreyer said. "That's classic Al."

