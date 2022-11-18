Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
At least 5 robberies hit same South Loop block in 1 week, CPD says
Chicago police said the 1100 block of South Clark Street, just north of West Roosevelt Road, has seen at least five department store robberies over the past week. Police said the man wanted in the South Loop robberies is wanted in other crimes, too.
fox32chicago.com
3 killed, 2 teens among 17 others shot in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses
CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
CBS News
Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in River North crosswalk, Chicago police say
Someone struck a pedestrian with their vehicle in a River North crosswalk before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.
CBS News
Vehicle used in car theft attempt in Mount Prospect located on Chicago's South Side
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) – The vehicle involved in an attempted car theft and shooting in north suburban Mount Prospect earlier this week has been located in Chicago, according to police. On Thursday, two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner when they tried to steal a car...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in West Town early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was getting into his car round 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Superior Street when three people with a handgun demanded his belongings. The offenders fled the scene with...
NBC Chicago
2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting
Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting
Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
Bolingbrook man charged for murder in double fatal shooting in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A suburban man was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of two men, 30 and 40, near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown on September 10. According to the police, 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday at the 100 block of East 32nd. Street for shooting and killing Luis Delgado, 40, and […]
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
Comments / 8