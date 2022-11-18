ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 2 teens among 17 others shot in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO - Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town: police

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in West Town early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was getting into his car round 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Superior Street when three people with a handgun demanded his belongings. The offenders fled the scene with...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting

Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting

Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
CHICAGO, IL

