CHICAGO - Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO