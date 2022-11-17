ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Morning Briefing: LA Council’s 11th District seat claimed; prosecution rests in Weinstein trial; LAPD recovers stolen cargo

By Yazmin Cruz, Cambri Guest
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
spectrumnews1.com

In new-look LA City Council, progressives gain growing influence

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — After labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez came in first place in the June primary, besting two-term incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell by nearly 9 percentage points, he began fielding calls from people he didn't know. "All of a sudden, we made a lot of friends," Soto-Martinez recalled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Antisemitic publication distributed in Culver City, police say

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CNS) — Culver City police Monday said an "anti-Semitic hate publication" was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend. "On Sunday ... the Culver City Police Department was made aware of anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City," police said in a statement. "The incident...
CULVER CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs more than 4,800 new COVID infections in 3 days

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home

LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Intersection dedicated in honor of record-setting voter registrar

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An intersection near Canter's Deli in the Fairfax district was dedicated Sunday as Sylvia Levin Democracy Square in honor of the late record-setting volunteer voter registrar. Levin was recognized by the Secretary of State's Office, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

AltaSea becoming a center for clean energy

LOS ANGELES — AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles is an incubator and hub focused on the blue economy — all things related to the ocean through science, business and education. The ocean-based campus sits on 35 acres and is at the beginning of its transformation into...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy