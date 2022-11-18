Read full article on original website
Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years
Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Convicted Con Julie Chrisley Seen For First Time After Being Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For $30 Million Swindle
Julie Chrisley stepped out for the first time since being sentenced to 7 years in federal prison. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, shamelessly broke cover, appearing outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion in sweatpants on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Julie looked like she hadn't slept in days, rocking puffy eyes and a makeup-free face. She couldn't hide her stress, anxiously looking around before turning around and heading back to hide in her home. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the family's patriarch ditched her usual made-up appearance, opting for undone hair and a gray sweatsuit to match her glum...
Man, 49, shot in head at Bronx motel, cops search for suspect
A 49-year-old man was shot in the head at a Bronx motel on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting took place at the Paradise Motor Inn, a motel on the corner of Boston Road and Adee Avenue, around 7:09 p.m., officials said.
Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe
The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
