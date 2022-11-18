ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco bout cheap: My table stayed for six hours and gave me a measly tip

By Samantha Ibrahim
 2 days ago

A server is dishing it out after she says a table tipped her mere scraps.

Waitress Kristina Withers aired out her frustrations over TikTok about a table that stayed for about six hours and only tipped her 10%.

“Ya’ll, I just had a table sit in my section for six hours. They got there before I even got to work. I got to work at 5:30,” she began her rant.

Withers said the restaurant guests arrived before her shift started.

Her co-worker primarily served the table, and Withers took over after her co-worker clocked out.

She says at 7 p.m., the table asked her to fetch them their server so they could order dinner and drinks.

“By this time, my co-worker is done for the night, so I’m like, ‘Oh OK, I’ll just take your order since I’m closing. I’m going to be here,'” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDKxK_0jFlHX1I00
Frustrated TikToker Kristina Withers skewered guests who didn’t leave her a meaty enough tip.
TikTok/Kristina Withers

She said she brought them some tacos and drinks and they stopped ordering at around 8 p.m. but lingered at the restaurant till closing at 10 p.m.

“Guess who the last motherf–king table in the goddamn restaurant was?” Withers went on. “These two lovely motherf–kers, that’s who.”

She added: “The best part though, the very best part… they didn’t even tip 20%. They were my only table. Like I know, I was giving them great service. Probably over good service because, again, they were my only table.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBrwe_0jFlHX1I00
A waitress went on an explicit rant on TikTok about a table that stayed for six hours.
TikTok/Kristina Withers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIavI_0jFlHX1I00
Withers claimed she was only tipped 10% on the bill.
TikTok/Kristina Withers

Withers continued with her explicit tirade, telling her viewers: “So if you’re going to go sit in a restaurant for six f–king hours, there should be like a f–king table fee. Like five dollars a f–king hour if you’re sitting there, not drinking and not buying anything.”

The influencer concluded: “It’s a f–king joke, but at the same time, I’ve never been more happier to receive a f–king 10% tip because that means they’re on their way out. See ya then f–king later, bitches.”

Her followers had mixed reactions, with some blasting her for demanding a higher tip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUuDn_0jFlHX1I00
“The best part though, the very best part…they didn’t even tip 20%. They were my only table. Like I know, I was giving them great service,” Withers said.
TikTok/Kristina Withers

“No offense, but I’m tired of being expected to tip like it’s owed. it has completely ruined the dining experience for me,” a user wrote.

Another person chimed in: “I work in food service too and I understand but be mad at your employer for not paying you adequately not customers giving a voluntary tip.”

“Tipping is not required,” one said. “There should absolutely be a time limit, especially over three hours. Restaurants aren’t a place to just hang out,” someone else noted. “All servers need to get together, set up a union and demand decent pay.”

Other commenters agreed Withers was right to be upset.

“Like WHAT were they doing for six hours???” someone wrote.

“To those arguing that a tip of any type is fine. Thing is let’s say they spend 100 dollars. They only tip $10. How much does the server get? Roughly $5. Most restaurants do 5% of total sale goes to the tip out to pay bussers. If you only have 4 tables that’s not a lot,” another chimed in.

