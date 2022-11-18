ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

DHEC to Provide Biweekly, Statewide Flu Vaccination Data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control has begun tracking flu vaccinations and will provide their findings every two weeks beginning on Nov.23. It is part of a statewide monitoring of one of the most active influenza seasons in recent years. " We...
850,000 South Carolinians to travel during the holidays

Columbia S.C (WACH) — The holiday travel rush is here. About 49 million Americans are hitting the roads and another 6 million taking flights. LOCAL FIRST | Soldiers at Ft. Jackson enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal. AAA expects about 850,000 people in South Carolina to travel 50 miles or...
Girls' soccer team forfeits game over transgender athlete playing goalie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KMPH) — It happened in the middle of a matchup last week between two schools in California: Mira Monte High School from Bakersfield and Granite Hills from Porterville. The student-athlete out of Mira Monte also said the fans from the opposing team were heckling him before and during the game.
