Study reveals the intrinsic immune mechanism that boosts axon regeneration in the adult nervous system

News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
studyfinds.org
New cancer vaccine successfully boosts immune system, shrinks tumors in mice
BETHESDA, Md. — An experimental cancer vaccine has successfully triggered significant tumor regression during lab tests on mice. The new drug offers hope that scientists are moving closer to an effective treatment for all forms of the disease, according to a team with the National Institutes of Health. Researchers...
New study reveals COVID effects on brain
A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
MedicalXpress
Brain changes in autism are far more sweeping than previously known, study finds
Brain changes in autism are comprehensive throughout the cerebral cortex rather than just particular areas thought to affect social behavior and language, according to a new UCLA-led study that significantly refines scientists' understanding of how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) progresses at the molecular level. The study, published today in Nature,...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
MedicalXpress
Study yields clues as to why Alzheimer's disease damages certain parts of the brain
Memory loss is often the first sign of Alzheimer's disease, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain—the memory area—before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
MedicalXpress
Discovery in Parkinson's research: Lipids influence the formation of protein clumps
After Alzheimer's, Parkinson's is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. More than six million people worldwide suffer from it. In this disease, alpha-synuclein proteins form thread-like structures called fibrils. When these fibrils clump together, they probably damage nerve cells. A research team has now shown for the first...
MedicalXpress
Developing a promising new cancer therapy based on natural killer cells
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo work by unleashing the immune system's T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy, but only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement. In a paper published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe findings that could bolster the effectiveness of immune-checkpoint therapy.
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
MedicalXpress
Brain organoids reveal in detail the harms of prenatal alcohol exposure
Alcohol consumption during pregnancy poses significant peril to the healthy development of the unborn child. There is no known safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy. The consequences of prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) are reflected in the different diagnoses that emerge under the umbrella of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. At one end of the spectrum, growth deficits and physical differences define fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), but in most cases, irreversible brain damage leads to behavior and learning challenges even without a physical impact. Experts estimate that 1.1 to 5 percent of U.S. schoolchildren—as many as 1 in 20—may be affected by PAE, with some percentage experiencing FAS.
MedicalXpress
Researchers design 'prodrug' that targets cancer cells' big appetite for glutamine, leaving healthy cells unharmed
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have revamped an anti-cancer drug to better target cancer cells and leave healthy tissues unharmed. Scientists have dubbed this type of targeted approach a "prodrug"—a medicine designed to release its payload in a particular area of the body and in no other areas. The Johns...
scitechdaily.com
Major Implications – Scientists Have Created a “Living Blood Vessel”
This is the first time scientists have observed vessels form with such a close resemblance to the complicated structure of naturally occurring blood vessels. An international research collaboration headed by the University of Sydney has created technology that allows for the production of materials that mirror the structure of living blood vessels, with major implications for the future of surgery.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Nerve cell discovery may lead to better treatment for diseases of the nervous system
A discovery that may improve treatment options for patients with neurodegenerative diseases has been made by scientists at King's College London and the University of Bath. This finding centers on a molecule that plays a profound role in nerve cell development, and which is known to contribute to disease when it malfunctions. Previously it was thought that this molecule was limited to the nucleus of the cell (the organelle containing a cell's DNA and separated from the rest of the cell by a membrane) but this new study confirms an earlier finding by the same team that it can also be found in the cytoplasm (the watery interior of a cell).
MedicalXpress
Newly developed gene classifier identifies risk of pre-breast cancer progression
A team of researchers mapping a molecular atlas for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) has made a major advance toward distinguishing whether the early pre-cancers in the breast will develop into invasive cancers or remain stable. Analyzing samples from patients who had undergone surgery to remove areas of DCIS, the...
MedicalXpress
Research suggests that children who doubt their gender identity may enter puberty earlier
A new study from Aarhus University shows that children who have expressed a desire at the age of 11 to be a different gender enter puberty earlier than their peers. However, more research is required, says the researchers behind the study. The transition to puberty can be difficult for children...
technologynetworks.com
Study Is First To Use Post-Mortem Human Brain Tissue To Investigate ADHD
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have successfully identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, led by scientists at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, found that individuals diagnosed with ADHD had differences in...
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
