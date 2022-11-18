One Driver Killed in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. – One person was killed in a Friday morning crash and one was arrested for vehicular homicide.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 near Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old Luke Tripkovich of Breaux Bridge was driving a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup west on LA 94. For reasons still under investigation, Tripkovich steered into eastbound traffic and struck the rear axle of a 2022 Freightliner box truck then a 2017 Nissan Rogue, which was traveling behind the box truck, the spokesperson stated. After impact, the box truck rotated and struck Rossyoin’s Honda Civic which was traveling westbound behind Tripkovich’s Ram. The box truck and the Civic traveled off the roadway together into the north ditch.

Police say all drivers involved were properly restrained. Rossyoin was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the box truck and the Rogue were not injured. After testing, Troopers determined neither driver was impaired.

Tripkovich was tested and impairment was detected, according to the spokesperson. A toxicology sample was obtained and results are pending from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. He was transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared then booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges: vehicular homicide, driving under suspension and careless operation. This crash remains under investigation.

Police say nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver or utilizing a ride share driver.

Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 62 deaths since the beginning of 2022.