FYI Philly Nov. 19 Show: Thanksgiving Day Parade preview, where to get holiday pies and desserts

Freedom Williams from C+C Music Factory is ready to bring the party to the parkway on Thanksgiving morning, with his 1990s mega dance hit, "Gonna Make You Sweat" (Everybody Dance Now). After 3 decades it's a lyric still known around the world.

Smokey Robinson is singing "White Christmas" for the parade and then putting on a full show at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 26. The singer, who came back after a bad bout of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic says he plans "to use the rest of my life to enjoy the people that I love."

Singer, songwriter and actress Debbie Gibson has been in our dreams for more than 35 years. With her performance, she wants to "take people back and help everyone move forward too."

She'll be singing one of her originals, "Jingle Those Bells", complete with dancing Christmas trees. She's also bringing her Winterlicious tour, filled with holiday songs, to Rivers Casino on Dec. 3.

Mandy Gonzalez just wrapped a six-year run in the Broadway production of "Hamilton" playing Alexander Hamilton's sister-in-law, Angelica Schuyler and says she "can't wait to be in the parade. I can't wait. There's just nothing like it."

She's performing with the Philly POPS, singing one of her favorite songs, "Let It Go", and she's doing it in both English and Spanish.

The quartet Voices of Service is bringing their soulful uplifting sound to Philly for the first time. The group, all retired military with a combined 100 years of service, formed a dozen years ago. They'll be singing a song from their new Christmas album, and they're on a mission to use the power of music to heal soldiers and everyday people suffering from PTSD.

And our favorite TV teachers are back.

"Abbott Elementary's" Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson, both fresh off an Emmy win for the show, will ride a float and Sheryl will share a song called Sleigh. And while it's spelled S-L-E-I-G-H, Sheryl promises, "we're gonna slay."

Dunkin' is known for coffee and donuts, but now you can grab items like a to-go bag of bacon with eight snackable bite-sized pieces, made traditionally and in a rotating seasonal flavor, which is currently maple sugar snacking bacon.

There's avocado toast too, which Senior Field Marketing Manager Jessica Weissman describes as the perfect fresh pick-me-up any time of day.

The avocado spread is on a sourdough bread, and for a little extra dash of flavor, it's topped with everything bagel seasoning. For an extra, extra dash, you can top it with bacon.

Dunkin' now makes grilled cheese sandwiches, also on toasted sourdough bread, with white cheddar and American cheese.

The bagel minis puts a portable spin on a Dunkin' breakfast favorite.

The minis are round, super poppable bagels, in plain or everything seasoning, stuffed with cream cheese.

While the full all-day snacking menu is new, there are some old favorites too.

The Wake-Up Wrap has been a snacking staple for a decade. The MUNCHKINS have been on the menu for 50 years and remain a customer favorite.

On Thanksgiving morning, look for Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli on the Dunkin' fan cam, with the Dunkin' crew, handing out MUNCHKINS to the crowds lining the parade route.

The Dunkin' signature iced latte comes in a variety of flavors-caramel, mocha and French vanilla, with regular milk and non-dairy options.

And if you're not feeling like coffee refreshers are delicious.

They're made with iced green tea,, flavored fruit concentrate and a little boost of Vitamin B.

You can skip the line by using the Dunkin' mobile ordering app or just stay home and let them deliver.

Holiday meals are not complete without a good pie for dessert, and a variety of shops around town have all kinds for you to choose from in time for your Thanksgiving festivities.

At the Four Seasons Philadelphia,is a bustling weekday spot for the business crowd and hotel guests.

But every year at this time you can order pies online and pickup at the coffee bar.

At Reading Terminal Market, owners Tia and Mark El have the market cornered on sweet potato pies with

They take the concept further with sweet potato cheesecakes, sweet potato cupcakes, and more.

Old City'sis known for making and serving ice cream the old-fashioned way and offers ice cream-based pies.

Since ice cream is their specialty, they use special freezers that make it possible to get your pie home in up to an hour without melting.

1800 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-419-5052

51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

267-319-1819

116 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-627-1899

At Dolores' Deli, everything is made in-house and to order.

Owner Peter Miglino grew up working in his parent's longtime restaurant, Felicia's, coat checking at age 5, bussing tables at 8 and waiting tables at 12.

Owning a deli was a dream for Miglino and his fiancé and co-owner, Victoria Rio.

When they found a location at 2nd and Mifflin, they asked his parents Nick and Maria to come back from retirement to help in the kitchen.

The deli is named after Miglino's grandmother and, from his mother's gnocchi to his father's pizza steak, everything on the menu is an homage to family.

Miglino says "The Henry" might be the number one sandwich on the menu. It's made with sharp provolone, fried zucchini, eggplant, broccoli rabe and roasted peppers.

The family opened Dolores' Deli in 2020. Then the pandemic happened and then Nick suffered a recurrence of his cancer.

Two years later, Nick is in remission and business is rebounding from COVID-19.

1841 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

267-519-3212

Nina Bryan learned to make banana pudding by watching her mother make it growing up.

Now, her mother, at age 103, gets to see her daughter's sweet success with tasty takes on the original recipe.

Sweet Nina's is a new one-stop shop in the Reading Terminal Market for all things banana pudding.

Flavors like Caramel Pecan, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, and Apple Crisp are made with fresh ingredients and available at Nina's new vending stand inside the market.

Reading Terminal Market

1136 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-805-8758

Vino Bambino Winery in Broomall specializes in wine blending.

A wine-blending experience starts with tasting a flight of three different wines and choosing your favorite.

The favorite becomes the base of the second flight.

Once you create your ideal custom blend, you make your own label and let the aging process begin.

"Nine months is a good timeframe for the fullness of the flavor to really reach its maximum potential," says Blend Master Anthony Voci.

Vino Bambino translated literally means "wine baby" in Italian and that's exactly what it means to owner John Giacomucci.

John's parents are from Abruzzo, Italy.

"They used to crush grapes in the garage and funnel it down with the hose into their basement," says Giacomucci.

John and Anthony met on a baseball field in Broomall when they were 13 and they've been friends since.

What started as a wine-making hobby, turned into a wine-blending experience for all to enjoy.

Their wine-making operation now makes a dozen varieties.

They pride themselves on using minimal sulfites and old-school winemaking methods.

848 Sussex Boulevard, Suite C, Broomall, PA 19008

610-299-5008

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is making a stop in Philadelphia along its first North American tour.

It debuted on Broadway in 2019 and it's produced by Tina Turner herself, who was determined to tell her story her own way.

Twenty of Turner's hit songs are featured in the musical.

Since the role of Tina is played with such high energy, she's played by two actresses.

Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers each play the part of Tina every other night.

Turner grew up in small-town Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock and started singing as a teenager.

She suffered abuse, went through divorce, and lost everything she'd ever worked for, except her name.

The musical shows how she defied sexism, racism, and ageism to become the rock n' roll icon she remains today.

TINA is part of a 13-show Broadway series this season at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

It runs from Nov. 22-Dec. 4 at the Academy of Music.

The holiday season has officially arrived in Philadelphia and so has the city's holiday tree -- a 50-footer from a farm in New York that will be decorated with 4,000 lights, specialty ornaments and a disco ball.

The tree will be lit on Dec. 1 and you can watch the festivities live on 6abc, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is giving back to the city through a new clothing line called "Underdog Apparel."

Sales benefit Kelce's non-profit, The Be Philly Foundation, which supports local organizations improving academic and economic outcomes for Philadelphia youth.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years of wonder, with a world premier exhibition of rarely-seen original artworks and artifacts at the Franklin Institute.

There's also a storybook from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs", the hilt to Rey's light saber in the Star Wars film and Walt Disney's name tag.