ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight News

How to make the shift to a vegan diet

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPQsq_0jFlH9AL00

People choose to follow a vegan lifestyle for a variety of reasons. Some may be concerned about livestock’s effects on climate and the environment in general, while others have strong feelings about the way animals are treated during the food production process. Still others may have received information from their doctors that a plant-based diet can help reduce their risk for diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers.

Whatever the reason for embracing a vegan lifestyle, individuals should do their research first so their transition is safe and smooth.

Familiarize yourself swith vegan rules

Being vegan is different from vegetarian eating. Rather than simply avoiding meat like vegetarians, vegans do not bring any animal products into their homes. This includes eggs, milk, cheese, and any other ingredient derived from animal sources, including honey. Vegan.com says a vegan diet never contains any byproducts of animal agriculture, such as lard, gelatin or whey.

Explore vegan foods

Certain foods are staples of a vegan diet. These include grains, beans, nuts, tofu, tempeh, nut milks, fruits and berries, and vegetables. In addition to these items, a greater number of vegan-friendly products are available to help those who are vegan enjoy their favorite indulgences without compromising their ideals. These include vegan chocolates, “cheeses,” coffee creamers, and more.

Most natural food stores and even mainstream supermarkets sell at least one vegan alternative for every popular non-vegan food. Vegan food companies continue to produce delicious and innovative items to make vegan living even more convenient.

Speak with a doctor

Those who want to switch to vegan eating can schedule chats with their doctors about the pros and cons of removing animal products from their diets. This is a safer way to know if there will be any medical complications to doing so. Avoiding animal-based foods does not typically lead to any negative consequences, though individuals may need to rely on supplementation to ensure they get enough vital nutrients in their diets.

Start gradually

Rather than focusing on what a person can’t eat, he or she can be inspired by all of the new products to try and recipes to make at home. This can make veganism seem less like a sacrifice and more like an active choice. One can try switching over for a few weeks to see how he or she feels. Dr. Neal Barnard of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine recommends starting by collecting a couple of plant-based recipes first and trying them out over the course of one to two weeks. Then follow that with a three-week commitment to veganism.

The transition to a vegan lifestyle can be made gradually and with purpose for those who no longer want to consume animal products.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
AOL Corp

Going Vegan Is Different Than Other Diets for Losing Weight

A VEGAN DIET isn’t like other diets that promise to help you lose a bunch of weight fast, often using questionableor even dangerous practices. That’s because the vegan diet doesn’t really lead with weight loss as a benefit. Vegans are often vegan because of their commitment to not eating animals and animal products due to ethical concerns—or they want to save the planet. The vegan diet is often a moral one.
The Conversation UK

Raw vegan diet may be a risk to your health – here’s why

Vegan diets have become increasingly popular over the years, especially among people looking to improve their health. Indeed, a growing body of evidence shows that plant-based diets (including vegan diets) can have many benefits for health, and have been linked to lower heart disease risk alongside decreased body weight and cholesterol levels.
cohaitungchi.com

Plant-based diets are best… or are they?

People choose a vegetarian or vegan diet for a number of reasons. Sometimes it’s out of concern for the way animals are treated or for the environment. But it’s also common to choose a plant-based diet because it’s considered healthier. And that’s for good reason. Research over...
DOPE Quick Reads

A mom admits she purposely feeds her daughter's vegan friend meat- Some agree, say 12 is old enough to choose their diet

The relationship between two mothers may soon be on the line. One mother recently interviewed confessed to intentionally feeding her daughter's 12-year-old vegan friend meat. The child's whole family lives on a strict vegan diet, and the mother claims that 'May' is "smaller and paler" than her same-aged daughter. The mother attributes this difference to the family's strict vegan diet. [i]
cohaitungchi.com

Lose 20 Pounds In 2 Weeks – The Boiled Egg Diet

Do you love eggs? Then the boiled egg diet may just be right for you! Even if you don’t love eggs, this diet offers so many options for incorporating eggs into your diet, it won’t be an issue. It will be worth it to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks!
TODAY.com

43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
cohaitungchi.com

7 Day Cholesterol-Lowering Diet Plan (PDF & Menu)

It might be tempting to lower cholesterol with just pills. Drugs like statins can certainly help. But following a healthy cholesterol-lowering diet like the Mediterranean diet is easily one of the most effective things you can do. A recent study found switching to a Mediterranean style diet helped prevent about...
MindBodyGreen

Lazy Keto Diet 101: How To Do It + A Sample Grocery List & Meal Plan

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. By now, we've probably all heard of the keto diet—a diet very low in carbohydrates, high in fat, and moderate in protein that puts the body into a state of ketosis. In ketosis, the body uses broken-down fat (or ketones) for energy instead of glucose from carbs.
cohaitungchi.com

A 3-day-a-week diet? How the Military diet eating plan works

Here’s the first thing you need to know about the Military diet: Despite the name, it has nothing to do with the military. According to the Military diet website, “It is called the Military diet because it takes discipline and stamina to achieve results, just like in the military.” You might also see Military diets called the Army diet, the Navy diet, the 3-day diet or the 3-day Military diet.
Women's Health

Are Carrots Keto-Friendly? A Nutritionist Breaks It Down

The keto diet can get confusing when it comes to which foods you can eat and will keep you in ketosis. It requires you to have a good understanding of what are carbs, proteins, and fat are to help you stay within the diet's parameters for macronutrients. And while you may assume that all veggies would be allowed on the keto diet (because, hello, vegetables!), not all are actually ideal picks on keto.
cohaitungchi.com

My 3 Day Egg Fast Experience and Weight Loss

There may come a time in your Keto diet journey, where you want to break a stall. Even though you may be eating healthy and doing everything you can, sometimes a weight loss stall happens, where you can’t lose weight. This can be hard, but there are ways to help your body break this stall.
The Guardian

Anti-ageing serums: 10 of the best

There comes a point when skin loses collagen and elasticity, and the renewal process completely slows down. That’s when that peachy, bouncy, bright and blemish-free face you once had seems like a distant memory. It is a big concern for many people, but if we are being honest, mainly women – hence “anti-ageing” is one of the most searched words on Google. But I have a lot of issues with the term “anti-ageing”. If I listed them all we’d be in War and Peace territory, but essentially I think this negative concept does us no favours. There is absolutely nothing wrong with ageing (surely, if nothing else it is a sign that you are still alive) and for the sake of the brands who continue to push a youth-obsessed agenda, wrinkles are not the worst thing to happen to a woman. I say all this knowing that it probably falls on many deaf ears because most women I know – particularly over 35 – want younger skin. So I’m not here to convince you to embrace your wrinkles, but I will advise a more positive approach. Think of skin in terms of replenishing and nourishing it so it is in optimal health. A hardworking serum from tried, tested and trusted brands like these will help. The formulas to look out for should include: peptides, to help with collagen and elastin production to give you plumper skin; Vitamin C is great for brightening; retinol is excellent for increasing skin cell turnover and smoothing skin texture, and niacinamide will improve skin tone. And, then, don’t forget the SPF. Because if there’s one thing that will slow down the process of ageing it’s a decent sunscreen.
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy