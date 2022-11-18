Read full article on original website
astaga.com
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
A number of metrics presently counsel that the Bitcoin value is lastly discovering its backside after one other capitulation occasion, probably triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This last miner capitulation could also be imminent as miners are promoting their BTC on the quickest fee since early 2016. In...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s value misplaced its all-time excessive as value struggled to interrupt above $17,000. BTC’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s value appears to be like weak as the value struggles to carry above...
astaga.com
Litecoin (LTC) Defends $60 As Altcoins Suffer; Here Are Levels To Watch
LTC’s value continues to carry sturdy because the bull refuses to offer in to the FTX fiasco as value developments are above $60. LTC’s value continues to look sturdy regardless of bearish market sentiments, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. LTC’s value appears to be...
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
astaga.com
Solana (SOL) Struggles As Single-digit Price Knocks; Will Bulls Buy Below $10?
SOL’s worth misplaced its demand zone of $20 as the value struggled to carry above $10. SOL’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. SOL’s worth seems to be weak as the value struggles to...
astaga.com
Ethereum Struggles To Hold Above $1,000 As Bears Push Harder; Will Price Go Lower?
ETH’s value misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to interrupt above $1,250. ETH’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. ETH’s value appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $1,100, with...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin value prolonged losses and retested the $15,800 help. BTC might proceed to maneuver down in the direction of the $15,000 and $14,000 ranges. Bitcoin began a recent decline beneath the $16,000 and $15,800 ranges. The worth is buying and selling beneath $16,400 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin value is trending to the draw back and appears on monitor to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is dealing with the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. As soon as the world’s second-largest crypto buying and selling platform, the corporate filed for chapter safety.
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH) Bulls And Bears Tussle At $1,000; Will Bears Come Top?
ETH’s worth misplaced its demand zone of $1,200 as the worth struggled to carry above $1,000. ETH’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. ETH’s worth appears weak as the worth struggles to carry above...
astaga.com
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s worth misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to carry above $0.7. MATIC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. MATIC’s worth appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $0.7, with...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Slips Below $16k As Older Whales Show Signs Of Dumping
On-chain information reveals indicators of dumping from the Bitcoin whales as the worth of the crypto dips beneath $16k. Bitcoin Change Influx CDD Has Spiked Up In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a considerable amount of dormant cash appear to have moved lately. The...
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK/USD) has now lost key support. Does that ring a bear bell?
Chainlink (LINK/USD) is now in imminent hazard of plunging to a brand new low within the 12 months. That was after the cryptocurrency misplaced the help of $6, an important degree it has held since Might. The cryptocurrency exchanges arms at $5.75. This isn’t the bottom worth within the 12 months, giving hopes that it may nonetheless defend the help. Nonetheless, going by the worth motion, a breakout has already occurred, and a bear market is prone to proceed.
astaga.com
Quant (QNT) Struggles Above Key Support Of $100; Here Are Levels To Watch
QNT’s worth continues to carry sturdy because the bull refuses to present in to the FTX fiasco as worth traits are above $100. QNT’s worth continues to look weak as bearish market sentiments enhance, with issues wanting unsure for many merchants and buyers. QNT’s worth seems to be...
astaga.com
Why Cathie Wood Remains Confident In Bold Bet
Following information that Ark Make investments has made investments into Grayscale’s closely discounted Bitcoin fund, CEO Cathie Wooden is doubling down on a daring wager that the highest cryptocurrency will attain $1M per coin by 2030. Is such a lofty value prediction life like, contemplating the latest collapse of...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Recovery Remains Capped, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin value began an upside correction from $15,500. BTC is now going through a robust resistance close to the $16,300 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin discovered assist close to $15,500 and began an upside correction. The value is buying and selling under $16,300 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
Avalanche AVAX/USD is nearing $10. Why this could be an important make-or-break level
Celebrated DeFi platform Avalanche (AVAX/USD) is having a tough time this 12 months. Having traded at a excessive of $150 in November 2021, it has failed terribly this 12 months. From its all-time excessive, AVAX has now crashed by practically 93% to its present $11.7 worth. The cryptocurrency is now headed to $10, an important degree that would spell stability or doom for the token.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Scores Bullish Moves, Can ETH Sustain This Recovery?
Ethereum discovered help close to $1,070 and recovered above $1,150 towards the US Greenback. ETH may rise additional, however upsides would possibly face hurdles close to $1,200 and $1,230. Ethereum began an upside correction from the $1,070 and $1,080 help ranges. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,120...
astaga.com
XRP Holds Gains While Crypto Market Plummets Badly
XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, continues to carry positive aspects regardless of the market downturn. The token noticed an inter-week surge of as much as 14.2% from $0.345 to $0.394. Whereas it has dropped from that top, it nonetheless holds as much as 2.08%. Nevertheless, it trades dangerously near its flooring worth for this week and would possibly lose all its positive aspects quickly.
astaga.com
Binance Coin Loses $270 Support As Bears Eye $200; Will Bears Push Harder?
BNB’s value continues to carry robust because the bull refuses to provide in to the FTX fiasco as value tendencies are above $260. BNB’s value continues to look weak as bearish market sentiments improve, with issues trying unsure for many merchants and buyers. BNB’s value seems to be...
astaga.com
Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall
The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
