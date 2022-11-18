Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
FTX begins strategic review, seeks court relief to pay critical vendors
(Reuters) - Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganisation of some businesses. FTX, along with about 101 affiliated firms, also sought court relief to allow the operation of a new global cash...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began
Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
kitco.com
One of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America - Faraday Copper's AZ project
(Kitco News) - Paul Harbidge is back with a new company after his GT Goldwas acquired for nearly half-a-billion dollars two years ago. On Tuesday Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY), spoke to Kitco at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. Faraday is focused on its Copper Creek project in...
electrek.co
The largest American solar panel maker pledges to build $1B factory in US Southeast [Update]
First Solar, the largest American solar panel maker, will invest up to $1.2 billion to ramp up production of US-made solar panels. The announcement follows the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. November 16 update: First Solar today announced that it will...
kalkinemedia.com
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc expected to post earnings of 84cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 22. * The Laval Quebec-based company is expected to report a 21.6% increase in revenue to $17.285 billion from $14.22 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is for earnings of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.1% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is C$68.75, above its last closing price of C$62.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.74 0.73 0.85 Beat 17.2 Apr. 30 2022 0.54 0.53 0.55 Beat 3.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.64 0.63 0.70 Beat 10.4 Oct. 31 2021 0.66 0.67 0.65 Missed -2.3 Jul. 0.67 0.65 0.71 Beat 9.4 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.43 0.42 0.52 Beat 22.6 Jan. 31 2021 0.58 0.56 0.56 Met -0.1 Oct. 31 2020 0.53 0.51 0.66 Beat 28.5 This summary was machine generated November 18 at 22:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 pulled higher by commodity-linked stocks
(Reuters) -The FTSE 100 rose on Friday as the energy and mining sectors boosted the exporter-heavy index a day after Britain unveiled its new budget aimed at returning stability to the economy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps added 0.4%. Precious metal...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What are GAFAM stocks?
GAFAM Stocks are perhaps the most famous and sought-after stocks of the last decade. It is the creation of market participants that develop acronyms like GAFAM, which include five large American companies having dominance across most jurisdictions. GAFAM stands for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-So-Young Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
* SO-YOUNG REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. * SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC Q3 REVENUE FELL 25.1 PERCENT TO RMB 323.3 MILLION. * SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB0.02 (US$0.00) AND RMB0.02 (US$0.00) * SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL - FOR Q4 OF...
kalkinemedia.com
European shares bounce as battered miners rise, ECB loan repayments eyed
(Reuters) -European shares rose on Friday after two straight sessions of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, with basic resources stocks up 1.2% after falling more than 3% in...
kalkinemedia.com
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday. Construction is expected to begin during or after the next...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : 3 golden rules for investment in property | Kalkine Media
What is better – stock market or property market or precious metals or term deposits? The list is exhaustive, and the subject is debatable. That said, property investment has always been an area of keen interest for Australians. In this video, we will learn about three crucial things that one should always note before taking the ultimate investment decision.
Benzinga
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
Are these under $5 TSX metals and mining stocks worth exploring?
Sherritt’s adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 was C$ 37.4 million. Polymet’s cash was noted at US$ 8.6 million on September 30, 2022. In Q3 2022, Sherritt’s revenue was noted at C$ 30.2 million. The S&P/TSX Materials Index accounts for 11.69 per cent of the total index and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Arkon Energy Raises $28M, Completes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Expand Bitcoin Mining
Arkon Energy, which claims to be a “100% renewable” data center infrastructure company, has announced the completion of a US $28M raise. The Australia-based company has also “completed the acquisition of Hydrokraft AS, a leading renewable energy-based data center in Norway.”. The Hydrokraft purchase is “part of...
