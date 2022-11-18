Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Sirona Biochem Signs International Partnership Agreement With Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals
* SIRONA BIOCHEM SIGNS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH WANBANG BIOPHARMACEUTICALS. * SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP - LOOKING FORWARD TO CONTINUING WITH OUR SGLT2 INHIBITOR AS WELL AS OUR ANTIVIRAL AND ANTI-AGING PROJECTS IN 2023. * SIRONA BIOCHEM- SUBSEQUENT TO LOI CO & WANBANG HAVE SIGNED EXPANDED, INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP DEAL TO COLLABORATE...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-New Gold Announces The Appointment Of Patrick Godin As President And CEO
* NEW GOLD ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GODIN AS PRESIDENT AND CEO. * NEW GOLD INC - MR. GODIN SUCCEEDS RENAUD ADAMS, WHO HAS SERVED AS CEO SINCE SEPTEMBER 2018. * NEW GOLD INC - GODIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD AND ADAMS HAS STEPPED DOWN AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 23, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Givex Announces Update On Continuance And Name Change
* GIVEX CORP- CHANGED ITS NAME FROM "GIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED" TO "GIVEX CORP" * GIVEX CORP - TICKER SYMBOL OF COMPANY IN CONNECTION WITH CONTINUATION AND NAME CHANGE REMAINS SAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Acceleware Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial And Operating Results
* ACCELEWARE LTD. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. TSMC did not immediately respond to a request...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?
Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by more than 1 percentage point to over 6%, according to its regulatory filings. Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59% from 5.04% in Mitsubishi Corp, to 6.62%...
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
kalkinemedia.com
Why this precious and base mineral explorer is surging 14.41% today? | Kalkine Media
Peako (ASX: PKO) announces the completion of the company’s phase 2 drilling campaign at its Eastman PGE Project, rounding out its fieldwork activities for 2022. Southern Cross Gold (ASX: SXG) announces that it has secured firm commitments for a placement of shares to institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $16 million. Fiji Kava (ASX: FIJ) has confirmed the nationwide listing of their dietary shots range across Vitamin Shoppe nationally in the USA, in April 2023. Watch this show for more details.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX Real estate rental stocks to watch post rent surge
In Q3 2022, Boardwalk's rental revenue was C$ 125.5 million. Tricon's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 178.78 million. Granite's revenue in Q3 2022 was reported at C$ 111.6 million. Canada's real estate consists of two busy segments- commercial and residential, and within these, there exists a rental market.
kalkinemedia.com
How are PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) shares faring post A$30M equity raise?
PolyNovo completed raising AU$30 million through an institutional placement today. Meanwhile, the company’s shares were trading 8.612% lower on ASX at 12:51 PM AEDT today. Today, the medical device developer PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) announced that it had received commitments to subscribe to new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to an institutional placement of AU$30 million.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How is the Toronto market riding the global wave to notch a 3 month high? | Kalkine Media
Toronto market rides the global wave to notch a 3-month high. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 242.88 points, or 1.2%, at 20,220.01, its highest closing level since Aug'18.
kalkinemedia.com
Which 5 ASX-listed mining penny stocks made the news today? | Kalkine Media
A-Cap Energy (ASX:ACB) ) reported results from the recently completed reverse circulation at its Wilconi Ni-Co. Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) said Chalice West Project drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022. Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) reports encouraging drilling results from the A1 Mine. Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) to raise A$5M. Mitre Mining Corporation (ASX: MMC) to acquire 100% of Bellpark Minerals.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-SEC charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management with not following ESG investments policies
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management with failing to follow its policies and procedures involving environmental, socially oriented and other investments, and fined the company $4 million. The charges were specifically over "policies and procedures failures involving two...
kalkinemedia.com
Investors flock to short crypto funds | Kalkine Media
As the crypto sector's market cap has significantly dropped to under $1 trillion many investors want to know if the fall of FTX will continue to create a contagion in the sector or if it's contained. Please watch this report to find out more.
kalkinemedia.com
How power stocks are performing on ASX
Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and is also ranked sixth in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, as per Geoscience Australia. With rising global concerns regarding power crisis, Australia is slowly transitioning towards clean energy. Australia is rich in energy resources. As per Geoscience Australia,...
kalkinemedia.com
Raiden (ASX:RDN) continues to welcome high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE drill intercepts from Mt Sholl
Raiden Resources’ shares gained over 6% in the early hours of 23 November post a new update on the recently completed Mt Sholl drilling program. Latest assays have delivered high-grade zones of nickel-copper-PGE sulphide mineralisation, including notable high-grade intercepts. The company highlights that the mineralisation and assays continue to...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, November 25
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Brazilian central bank is set to report that the country's current account deficit came at $4.9 billion in October, compared to a deficit of $5.678 billion in the prior month. Foreign direct investment in October likely reached $6.5 billion, compared to $9.185 billion reported in September. The Bank of Mexico is set to report a current account deficit of $5.5 million in the third quarter, compared to a deficit of $7.4 million reported in the previous quarter. Mexico's INEGI statistics agency is scheduled to report that the country's economy grew 1.0% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period. In annual terms, in the third quarter, Mexico's economy likely expanded 4.1% compared to a year earlier. Colombia's seven-member central bank board will hold its monthly meeting, but will not vote on the benchmark interest rate. (U.S. markets are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving) (Compiled by Ananya Roy in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Comments / 0