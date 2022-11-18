Read full article on original website
Kalkine: How much money does crypto exchange FTX owes to the creditors?
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX has said it owes billions of dollars to over a million creditors as it tries to rectify its business dealings following the business’s implosion. Watch this video to know more.
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
Does Tether (USDT) stablecoin pay interest? | Kalkine Media
Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) are not typical cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as the latter is a speculative asset that proponents can buy and sell to book capital gains given the price at the time of liquidating the asset is higher than the purchase price. In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, booked heavy losses due to poor investor sentiment and falling prices.
Global regulators to target crypto platforms after FTX crash
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The crash of FTX exchange has injected greater urgency into regulating the crypto sector and targeting such 'conglomerate' platforms will be the focus for 2023, the new chair of global securities watchdog IOSCO said in an interview.
How to easily send crypto to another person
Crypto has come a long way since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009. There are over 21,000 cryptocurrencies as of at the end of September 2022, and more coins and tokens are being added to the list each day. Also, with every passing year, more people and businesses are using crypto as a payment method for day-to-day transactions, be it for splitting bills, remittances or shopping.
Why are PolyNovo’s (ASX:PNV) shares under trading halt today?
PolyNovo launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement of AU$30 million. Today, PolyNovo’s securities are kept under trading hold until the commencement of normal trading on 24 November 2022. Today, the medical device maker, PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) has launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement...
FOREX-Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus...
Imago BioSciences (IMGO) soared over 100 per cent today; Know why?
The IMGO stock was up over 105 per cent in the morning trading hours on Monday. Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK) would acquire the biotechnology firm through a subsidiary. The total valuation of the acquisition deal would be about US$ 1.35 billion. The stock of the clinical-stage biotech firm, Imago...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Why are Calix (ASX:CXL) shares on trading halt?
Calix shares are on trading halt today as the company wants to assess a statement by CEMEX. CEMEX’ statement mentioned about an agreement with Calix’s subsidiary company, Leilac. Environmental technology company Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) has requested a trading halt on Tuesday (22 November 2022) as it wants to...
LIVE MARKETS-Fed minutes buoy hopes for slower rate hikes
S&P sectors: consumer discretionary leads gains, energy off most. Dollar off, crude tumbles, gold rises, bitcoin up almost 2%. Nov 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FED MINUTES BUOY HOPES FOR...
What’s up with Brickworks’ (ASX:BKW) shares post AGM update?
Brickworks’ shares were trading in the green post positive AGM results. The company achieved a record underlying NPAT of AU$746 million for FY22. Brickworks generated AU$1.093 billion in revenue with strong growth in North America. Shares of Australian brick manufacturer Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) were trading 0.765% higher on the...
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comments, updates prices through out) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
How are various countries challenging Russia? | Kalkine Media
As the year nears an end, there are speculations about whether the Russia-Ukraine war would too. The war that began in February this year has taken many turns and influenced the global markets heavily. It has been the subject of major discussions amidst important global meetings. Even now, it heavily influences some important developments around the world. Well, the global market has been challenging Putin's resilience for quite a while now, but would it be able to survive without Russia's oil treasure, it remains yet to be seen.
BRIEF-BOC's Macklem Sees Inflation To Stay 'Quite High' For Rest Of 2022
Nov 23 (Reuters) - * BOC'S MACKLEM:EXPECTING TO SEE BUSINESSES PASS ON INPUT PRICE DECREASES AS QUICKLY TO CONSUMERS AS THEY DID WITH INCREASES ON THE WAY UP. * BOC SENOR DEPUTY GOVERNOR ROGERS: IT DOESN'T APPEAR THAT THERE IS MUCH CONTAGION BETWEEN CRYPTO TRADING MARKETS AND CONVENTIONAL FINANCIAL MARKETS; WE ARE WATCHING CAREFULLY.
Which 5 ASX-listed mining penny stocks made the news today? | Kalkine Media
A-Cap Energy (ASX:ACB) ) reported results from the recently completed reverse circulation at its Wilconi Ni-Co. Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) said Chalice West Project drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022. Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) reports encouraging drilling results from the A1 Mine. Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) to raise A$5M. Mitre Mining Corporation (ASX: MMC) to acquire 100% of Bellpark Minerals.
Which stocks to watch as restaurant insolvencies accelerate?
The latest data has revealed that restaurants in the UK are shutting down faster than during the pandemic. The primary reasons behind these closures are said to be surging energy costs, staff shortages, and falling demand. The UK's hospitality sector has recently been among the most impacted sectors. First, hotels...
UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation
OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. "Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...
BRIEF-Bright Minds Biosciences Appoints Drug Development Executive Mark A. Smith M.D., Ph.D. As Chief Medical Officer
* BRIGHT MINDS BIOSCIENCES APPOINTS DRUG DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE MARK A. SMITH M.D., PH.D. AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Wrkr, Jaxsta and SDI: 3 tech penny stocks to explore on Monday | Kalkine Media
Jaxsta (ASX: JXT) announces the pre- launch of vinyl.com. Wrkr (ASX: WRK) has partnered with Link Group to provide of a range of employer software solutions. The US FDA approves SDI’s (ASX: SDI) amalgam replacement product ‘Stela’. SDI likely to launch Stela in US in Q1FY24. Watch this show for more.
