Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by more than 1 percentage point to over 6%, according to its regulatory filings. Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59% from 5.04% in Mitsubishi Corp, to 6.62%...
BRIEF-Givex Announces Update On Continuance And Name Change
* GIVEX CORP- CHANGED ITS NAME FROM "GIVEX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED" TO "GIVEX CORP" * GIVEX CORP - TICKER SYMBOL OF COMPANY IN CONNECTION WITH CONTINUATION AND NAME CHANGE REMAINS SAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
UPDATE 1-SEC charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management with not following ESG investments policies
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management with failing to follow its policies and procedures involving environmental, socially oriented and other investments, and fined the company $4 million. The charges were specifically over "policies and procedures failures involving two...
Binance's Zhao flags possible $1 billion for distressed assets- Bloomberg News
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is aiming for a roughly $1 billion fund for the potential purchase of distressed assets in the digital sector, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao.
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comments, updates prices through out) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
Philips recalls some previously replaced ventilators -FDA statement
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Philips, which has been struggling with a major recall of ventilators, is recalling some machines it has previously replaced, according to an FDA statement. A Philips spokesperson said on Monday that only Trilogy 100/200 venilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified it...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open higher on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes due later in the global day for clues on U.S. interest rates, even as the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor warned of more hikes. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 73.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,394.18 points in early trade. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand in a meeting later in the day is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the first time ever to tame multi-decade high inflation, ramping up the speed of its already-aggressive monetary tightening cycle, a Reuters poll found. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition Of VMware on UK regulator radar
(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether Broadcom Inc's $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc may substantially lessen competition. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
How are PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) shares faring post A$30M equity raise?
PolyNovo completed raising AU$30 million through an institutional placement today. Meanwhile, the company’s shares were trading 8.612% lower on ASX at 12:51 PM AEDT today. Today, the medical device developer PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) announced that it had received commitments to subscribe to new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to an institutional placement of AU$30 million.
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
5 TSX Real estate rental stocks to watch post rent surge
In Q3 2022, Boardwalk's rental revenue was C$ 125.5 million. Tricon's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 178.78 million. Granite's revenue in Q3 2022 was reported at C$ 111.6 million. Canada's real estate consists of two busy segments- commercial and residential, and within these, there exists a rental market.
Imago BioSciences (IMGO) soared over 100 per cent today; Know why?
The IMGO stock was up over 105 per cent in the morning trading hours on Monday. Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK) would acquire the biotechnology firm through a subsidiary. The total valuation of the acquisition deal would be about US$ 1.35 billion. The stock of the clinical-stage biotech firm, Imago...
What’s up with Brickworks’ (ASX:BKW) shares post AGM update?
Brickworks’ shares were trading in the green post positive AGM results. The company achieved a record underlying NPAT of AU$746 million for FY22. Brickworks generated AU$1.093 billion in revenue with strong growth in North America. Shares of Australian brick manufacturer Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) were trading 0.765% higher on the...
Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?
Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
How have Novonix’ (ASX:NVX) shares performed in a year?
Shares of Novonix were trading in the green today (23 November), up 0.429% as of 11:02 AM AEDT. Novonix launched a new pilot production facility for cathode materials this year. The battery producer is in negotiations with the US DOE for US$150-million grant funding. In today’s morning trading session, shares...
Noah: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGHAI (AP) _ Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $25.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share. The wealth management firm posted revenue of $96.2 million...
Why are Calix (ASX:CXL) shares on trading halt?
Calix shares are on trading halt today as the company wants to assess a statement by CEMEX. CEMEX’ statement mentioned about an agreement with Calix’s subsidiary company, Leilac. Environmental technology company Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) has requested a trading halt on Tuesday (22 November 2022) as it wants to...
