3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Pickaway County Crash on US-23 with Injuries
Pickaway County – At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Bloomfield around 5:20 pm. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred on US-23 Northbound in the area of Wendys in South Bloomfield. Currently, Harrison Township is on scene along with law enforcement. Expect...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – New Holland Confiscates Drugs, Some Ready for Use
NEW HOLLAND – New Holland Police department reported that they have removed some drugs from the area after a traffic stop. New Holland Police department went to social media to aware locals that these drugs were found inside the town and from a local person. “These drugs and drug...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after head-on crash involving Amazon van in Troy
TROY — UPDATE @ 4:55 p.m.:. One person is dead following a head-on crash in Troy Friday afternoon, Troy Police confirm. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. Troy Police Sgt. Dominic Burnside told our crew on scene that witnesses saw...
sciotopost.com
22-Year-Old Ashville Man Killed in US-23 Fatal Crash
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 18, 2022 at 12:38 A.M. the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call of injury vehicle crash on US Rte 23 in the area of St Rte 762. Deputies arrived on scene at 12:41 A.M.and located a male subject laying in the...
Sidney Daily News
Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home
SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
73-year-old acquitted on involuntary manslaughter charge in June 2021 incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was acquitted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday following an incident in June of 2021 in east Columbus, according to the Franklin County prosecutor's office. On Oct. 7, Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge...
NBC4 Columbus
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first …. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Daily Pledge: Nov. 21, 2022. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins...
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
Delaware Gazette
SAFE Delaware remembers crash victims
The SAFE Delaware Coalition met Thursday at the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and hung wreathes to remember the people killed in traffic crashes within the county this year. Jackie Bain, a community health specialist at the Delaware Health District who coordinates the SAFE Delaware Coalition, was...
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield Sheriff Warns of Using USPS Satellite Drop Boxes Due to Theft
Fairfield – Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several bank fraud cases that have originated in the Violet Township/Pickerington area. These cases involve the theft of mail from the satellite USPS mailboxes located in and around the Pickerington area. Unidentified subjects, in an unidentified vehicle type, have been observed on marginal surveillance video using what appears to be access keys to these mailboxes and stealing mail that has been deposited.
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
Lima man ran from, threatened bond company
LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers were involved in an overnight high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers in Pickaway County were involved in a high-speed chase overnight. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, speeds in the pursuit reached 130 miles per hour along Route 23. Reports say troopers used spike strips to slow the vehicle down. After a short time, the...
