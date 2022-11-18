ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Pickaway County Crash on US-23 with Injuries

Pickaway County – At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Bloomfield around 5:20 pm. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash occurred on US-23 Northbound in the area of Wendys in South Bloomfield. Currently, Harrison Township is on scene along with law enforcement. Expect...
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

22-Year-Old Ashville Man Killed in US-23 Fatal Crash

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 18, 2022 at 12:38 A.M. the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call of injury vehicle crash on US Rte 23 in the area of St Rte 762. Deputies arrived on scene at 12:41 A.M.and located a male subject laying in the...
ASHVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home

SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children. As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s...
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents

Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first …. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Daily Pledge: Nov. 21, 2022. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

SAFE Delaware remembers crash victims

The SAFE Delaware Coalition met Thursday at the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and hung wreathes to remember the people killed in traffic crashes within the county this year. Jackie Bain, a community health specialist at the Delaware Health District who coordinates the SAFE Delaware Coalition, was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield Sheriff Warns of Using USPS Satellite Drop Boxes Due to Theft

Fairfield – Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several bank fraud cases that have originated in the Violet Township/Pickerington area. These cases involve the theft of mail from the satellite USPS mailboxes located in and around the Pickerington area. Unidentified subjects, in an unidentified vehicle type, have been observed on marginal surveillance video using what appears to be access keys to these mailboxes and stealing mail that has been deposited.
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WDTN

1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
LIMA, OH

