2022 Christmas Parade Entry Criteria
• All entries (except marching bands) must be lighted with decorative lighting to be considered for judging and awards. • Non-competitive motorized entries must have working lights for safety reasons (for example, headlights on an auto or tractor or taillights on a trailer). • No horses unless bagged. Street cleaning...
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
Gary Lee Jones
Gary Lee Jones, 86, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Park Grove Cemetery, Lowry City, MO. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Park Grove Cemetery, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
SOUTH STATE FAIR BOULEVARD IN SEDALIA SHUT DOWN DUE TO WATER MAIN BREAK
According to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, South State Fair Avenue between fourteenth and sixteenth street will be shut down until further notice. The shutdown is due to a water main break.
12-Point Buck for Cooper Howard
Cooper Howard, 10, of Stover, shot his first buck on opening day of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 12. He harvested the 12-pointer with a Remington .243-caliber rifle at 100 yards with one shot. He was hunting with his grandfather “Pawpaw” Donnie Howard on private land in Benton County. (submitted photo)
MSHP, MoDOT to Continue ‘Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highway. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted,...
Funeral Announcements for November 16, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
Crash In Morgan County Injures One
A complicated 3 vehicle wreck in Morgan County left one person injured on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol Report explains that a GMC pickup was in the roadway preparing to pull a car from a ditch beside Missouri 52 just west of Bridge Lane when a third vehicle approached. That...
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
What Fast Foods Places Does Sedalia Want? Here Were Your Answers!
We have an awful lot of fast food places in Sedalia. There certainly are plenty of options depending on what your taste buds want on a given day. I get enough coupons in the mail, and with almost all of the chains having deals on their mobile apps, you can usually find a decent deal that won't cost too much.
Missouri man talks about starting second career as highway patrol trooper in his 40s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From keeping cattle to keeping the public safe, a Missouri man talks about the love he has for his second career in law enforcement. If you're in the area of Clinton, Missouri, you may encounter Missouri State Trooper Michael Henderson. Chances are you may leave...
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
Two Injured in JoCo Crash
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
Cooper County Sheriff: Jackson County man faces several charges after allegedly stealing truck, ATM, setting truck on fire
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) An Independence man was charged with several felonies on Thursday in Cooper County in relation to an alleged incident that occurred in October. Joshua Dillon, 40, was charged with: Three counts of tampering with a motor vehicleTwo counts of stealing a motor vehicleSecond-degree burglaryFirst-degree property damageStealing $750 or moreReceiving stolen propertyKnowingly burning The post Cooper County Sheriff: Jackson County man faces several charges after allegedly stealing truck, ATM, setting truck on fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.
Maryville football falls to Pleasant Hill in Class 3 State Quarterfinal
Maryville football got bested by Pleasant Hill 43-28 Nov. 19 in the Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals. This is the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have lost in the quarterfinals in the ’Hound Pound. This loss marks just the fourth playoff loss at home for the Spoofhounds since 2012....
