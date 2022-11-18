Read full article on original website
How power stocks are performing on ASX
Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and is also ranked sixth in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, as per Geoscience Australia. With rising global concerns regarding power crisis, Australia is slowly transitioning towards clean energy. Australia is rich in energy resources. As per Geoscience Australia,...
China's CNOOC steps up Western retreat with launch of U.S. sale - sources
(Reuters) - Chinese oil and gas major CNOOC has sounded out potential buyers of its interests in U.S. oilfields, two sources said, stepping up its retreat from Western nations amid sanctions concerns and calls for domestic investment. Reuters reported in April that CNOOC was considering an exit from its operations...
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?
Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
Which 5 ASX-listed mining penny stocks made the news today? | Kalkine Media
A-Cap Energy (ASX:ACB) ) reported results from the recently completed reverse circulation at its Wilconi Ni-Co. Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) said Chalice West Project drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022. Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) reports encouraging drilling results from the A1 Mine. Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) to raise A$5M. Mitre Mining Corporation (ASX: MMC) to acquire 100% of Bellpark Minerals.
UPDATE 1-SEC charges Goldman Sachs Asset Management with not following ESG investments policies
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management with failing to follow its policies and procedures involving environmental, socially oriented and other investments, and fined the company $4 million. The charges were specifically over "policies and procedures failures involving two...
Philips recalls some previously replaced ventilators -FDA statement
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Philips, which has been struggling with a major recall of ventilators, is recalling some machines it has previously replaced, according to an FDA statement. A Philips spokesperson said on Monday that only Trilogy 100/200 venilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified it...
Kalkine: Is global silver demand rising to a new high in 2022 ?
The demand for Silver is forecasted to reach a record total in 2022, driven by new highs for industrial demand, jewellery and silverware offtake and physical investment. According to the Silver Institute, global silver demand is expected to reach a new high of 1.21 billion ounces in 2022, up by 16 per cent from 2021. Watch out this video for more.
How are PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) shares faring post A$30M equity raise?
PolyNovo completed raising AU$30 million through an institutional placement today. Meanwhile, the company’s shares were trading 8.612% lower on ASX at 12:51 PM AEDT today. Today, the medical device developer PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) announced that it had received commitments to subscribe to new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to an institutional placement of AU$30 million.
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sony to expand Chinese game incubator in Microsoft head-to-head
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp said it plans to expand a programme to identify and incubate Chinese-made games, in a race with Microsoft Corp to tap China's gaming market. The programme will invest more than 1 million yuan ($140,080) in each game it enrols, and will...
A flick through ASX-listed penny stocks gaining traction this quarter
In July, IMB finalised the acquisition of Mammoth Technology Group Pty Ld. Parabellum entered an agreement with Temarise Limited (UK) that has the option to acquire 80% of the Khotgor REE Project, Mongolia. St George Mining has secured major lithium exploration tenements next to its flagship Mt Alexander Project. Penny...
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
How low are diesel inventories crushing the US and EU economies? | Kalkine Media
The United States is facing increasing recession fears as the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank stays bullish in combating high inflation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects low inventories of distillate fuels, primarily consumed as diesel fuel and heating oil, will lead to high prices through early 2023. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine : ASX 200 rises at open l Brickworks, TechnologyOne and Bravura on investors' radar today
Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street closing on a weak note in the overnight trading session. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 11.10 points, or 0.16%. Brickworks reported a record underlying profit of $746M, up 159%. TechnologyOne announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Bravura returned to revenue growth in an increasingly difficult market environment in FY22.
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
5 TSX Real estate rental stocks to watch post rent surge
In Q3 2022, Boardwalk's rental revenue was C$ 125.5 million. Tricon's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 178.78 million. Granite's revenue in Q3 2022 was reported at C$ 111.6 million. Canada's real estate consists of two busy segments- commercial and residential, and within these, there exists a rental market.
Why Narryer Metals’ (ASX:NYM) shares are skyrocketing today
The share price of Narryer Metals has gained around 50% on the ASX today. The company has announced high-grade Rare Earth Elements and scandium results from the drilling at Rocky Gully Project. Recently, Narryer Metals managed to access pulps from six Herron Resources RC drill holes at the Ivar Prospect.
Here's why Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) shares close in green today?
Galileo informed today (23 November) that drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel find has returned rhodium samples. On the back of the news, the company's shares closed at AU$1.10 each, up 5.26% today. This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.03% up at 17,379.50 points. Shares of ASX-listed Galileo Mining...
Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
Wrkr, Jaxsta and SDI: 3 tech penny stocks to explore on Monday | Kalkine Media
Jaxsta (ASX: JXT) announces the pre- launch of vinyl.com. Wrkr (ASX: WRK) has partnered with Link Group to provide of a range of employer software solutions. The US FDA approves SDI’s (ASX: SDI) amalgam replacement product ‘Stela’. SDI likely to launch Stela in US in Q1FY24. Watch this show for more.
