Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
popville.com
No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively
Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
popville.com
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Howl at the Moon DC, Dueling Piano Bar, Is Now Open
Howl at the Moon, a dueling piano bar with locations across the country, is now open and ready to bring endless entertainment to Chinatown in DC. The new location is at 900 7th Street NW in Chinatown. Howl at the Moon previously had a location in Baltimore for nearly two decades before it closed in early 2020.
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
GW Hatchet
Crack open the books for finals season at these secluded D.C. area study spots
With finals fast approaching, it can be all too easy to feel trapped in Foggy Bottom amid the pressure of studying, but take the time to traverse the blocks of the D.C. metro area lined with fresh spots to hit the books. The city surrounding campus offers numerous quiet, concealed...
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
mymcmedia.org
Westfield Montgomery Mall Abuzz for Holiday Concert
Westfield Montgomery mall was packed to the rafters for a holiday kickoff concert Sunday featuring The Maryland Youth Ballet, a string quartet, a tribute band, and the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. The event was hosted by popular TV host and actor Mario Lopez. And oh yeah, Santa Claus showed up at the end of the concert to officially ring in the holiday season.
tinybeans.com
50 Things to Do This Holiday Season in Washington, DC
Looking to fill your holiday calendar with festive family fun? These are the best and brightest seasonal events throughout Washington, DC. ‘Tis the season to pack your calendar with everything merry and bright. You can travel to the historic town of Middleburg, VA, for one of the most famous Christmas parades in the country (be sure to grab a stack of pancakes with Santa while you’re in town), or head further south and immerse yourself in one of the country’s largest holiday displays at Busch Garden’s Christmas Town. Want to avoid holiday traffic? There is plenty to do within the beltway, including the National Menorah lighting, a dazzling fireworks display at The Wharf, a free holiday light display at the National Zoo, and a Nutcracker performance with a DC-theme. However you prefer to celebrate—whether you want to get festive with a holiday light display, board a holiday train to hear a Christmas story, or start a new family tradition—we’ve rounded up all the best things to see and do this holiday season. Memories, prepare to be made.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
umdmitzpeh.com
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda reflects trend of increased incidents nationwide
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Graffiti depicting a hangman, a swastika and a quote saying “no mercy for Jews” was found on a fence in Bethesda, a predominantly Jewish area. Shira Kramer and Jessie Tuchman. Staff Writers. @KramerShira. Authorities found antisemitic graffiti near the...
New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music
WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
Dozens observe Transgender Day of Remembrance in D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of people came together for a vigil at Freedom Plaza to honor those killed in transphobic attacks. It happened hours after five were killed inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual event that is tough for a lot of members of the LGBTQ […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Update your Thanksgiving table decor with fabulous local finds
During the holiday season, it’s nice to have tasty baked goods on hand. A domed stand keeps cookies and cakes fresh. The Hartland large cake plate and dome is handmade by American glassblowers using centuries-old techniques. It is available in two sizes—the medium is $400 and the large is $490—at Simon Pearce at Bethesda Row (301-263-7212, simonpearce.com).
mocoshow.com
Opening Ceremony At DTSS Ice Skating Rink; Donate a Coat or New Package of Socks and Skate For Free on Tuesday Night, November 22
Though it has been open for a couple weeks, an opening ceremony will take place at Silver Spring Ice Skating at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring at 6:00pm. The event will include Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Councilmember Will Jawando participating in the opening ceremony that also consists of a coat and sock drive. Anyone who donates a coat or new package of socks will be able to skate for free between 6:30pm and 9pm on Tuesday night, November 22.
