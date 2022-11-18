Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
mynbc5.com
Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by police in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Officials said an off-duty Vermont police officer was shot by police in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The NBC News affiliate in Albany, N.Y, WNYT, reports that the shooting happened near the Wheatfields restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday.
newportdispatch.com
Driver seriously injured during Newfane crash
NEWFANE — A 21-year-old man from West Townshend was seriously injured during a crash in Newfane early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that a vehicle had left the road and crashed into two parked...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
WCAX
West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
cnyhomepage.com
Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face
POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim. When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to...
400 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered During Traffic Stop In Wilton, State Troopers Report
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of about 400 pounds of cannabis. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 in Wilton at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, New York State Police reported. After an...
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
Suspect in Hartford homicide arrested in Vermont
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Hartford. Police have arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, of Lovell Avenue in Windsor.
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York
The deputy refused police officers’ commands to drop his weapon following a gunfight outside a bar in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning, prompting the officers to open fire, according to an official with the city’s police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York.
wtsaradio.com
WTSA NEWS for November 19
Two Hinsdale residents are being held on bail , following their arraignment on drug charges . The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says 56 year old Teri Kneeland and 54 year old William Emanuel were arraigned at Cheshire superior court Friday. The charges arose from a search of a house at 28 Highland Road by the New Hampshire drug task force Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose
BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
WMUR.com
Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window
CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN — A 24-year-old man from Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Chittenden yesterday. The crash took place on Mountain Top Road at around 3:25 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Fowler was traveling south prior to the crash. Police say the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the...
2 Hinsdale Men Face Drug Charges After 3-Month Probe
Concord, NH – Upon request of the Hinsdale Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force initiated a three-month investigation into the illicit drug trafficking activities of the residence located at 28 Highland Road in Hinsdale, N.H. On November 17, 2022, a search warrant was executed at this residence by the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team with the search being conducted by members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
mynbc5.com
Police ID woman cited for allegedly embezzling money from Townshend School PTA
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Police have identified the person cited forallegedly embezzling thousands from the Townshend School PTA club. Vermont State Police said 40-year-old Elissa Wagner allegedly stole more than $2,000 over the past two years from the school's club during her time as treasurer. Wagner has been cited to...
Comments / 0