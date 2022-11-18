Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
Authorities still urge caution on area roads following record breaking snowfall
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As West Michigan digs out from record breaking snowfall for November, authorities are reminding motorists to not let their guard down on the roads now that the snow has finally let up. The snowstorm over the last few days resulted in dozens of slide...
Eastbound I-196 closed for hours after milk tanker slides off road
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, MI – Eastbound I-196 near Zeeland is shut down after a milk tanker slid off the road Saturday, Nov. 19. The slide off occurred in a construction zone blocking the only open lane of the road, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
I-196 near Holland reopens after milk tanker slide off
A milk tanker that slid off the road in Holland closed I-196 Saturday afternoon.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Milk tanker slides off I-196, closes highway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A milk tanker slid off the highway in Ottawa County, closing the area down, the Sheriff's Office says. The truck slid off in a construction zone and was blocking the only open lane of the highway, near the 55 mile marker of Eastbound I-196. The...
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
Kent County Road Commission readies for severe weather, offers tips to motorists
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With expectations of lake-effect snow to impact West Michigan, the Kent County Road Commission is getting ready for intense weather and asking drivers to be prepared for difficult conditions. “Those are probably the most dangerous for people because you can go from dry pavement and...
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Walker Police: Driving without clearing snow from cars is illegal in Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Driving during the winter is tough, whether from icy roads or steady snowfall, and the Walker Police Department is reminding drivers to not make it even harder with leaving snow on your car. The reason why: it's illegal. "If an officer does see you driving with...
See why current bout of heavy snow is textbook case of lake-effect snow
A heavy round of lake-effect snow takes a few weather conditions coming together all at the same time. Let’s look at why the next few days will be a classic, textbook case of lake-effect snow. The two main factors that stimulate the lake effect process are a big temperature...
Watch Out! There is A Grand Rapids Winter Storm Warning With Lots of Snow
It was such a nice Fall, and wasn't it 70 degrees last week? Not anymore! Lots of snow is coming and we have a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 7 am Thursday morning through 7 am Saturday. Welcome to an early Winter!. So, our friendly Fox17 Meteorologists are saying that...
go955.com
Portage Road closure and I-94 ramp closures for bridge beam setting November 18 – 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Despite a wintry forecast for this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation says it’ll carry on with it’s bridge beam setting plans at I-94 and Portage Road in Kalamazoo. M-DOT says Portage road will be closed at I-94 beginning 7 a.m. Friday,...
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday
Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
WOOD
Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired
Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
From rakes to shovels: Quick-weather shift creates high demand for snow gear
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With many West Michiganders receiving snow levels that may have been higher than expected, some are now stocking up for more winter weather. Describing the difference as night and day from a week ago, a West Michigan hardware store manager said the sales of snow shovels, brushes and ice melt sharply increased Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0