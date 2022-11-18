Read full article on original website
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’
Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
One of the Best Bone-Building Workouts You Can Do: Playing Sports, According to Science
Making healthy choices doesn’t always have to feel like a chore. Case in point: One of the best things you can do for your bones is to break out a ball and play one of your favorite old schoolyard games, according to a recent study. Of course, maintaining strong...
TikTok Says Doing ‘Soleus Pushups’ While Sitting Can Fire Up Your Metabolism. But Do They Actually Work?
The latest TikTok fitness trend isn’t a new treadmill routine or push-up challenge: It’s seated calf raises. Namely, it utilizes the soleus muscle, which runs from below the knee down to the heel. As published in the journal iScience, researchers from the University of Houston found that doing “soleus pushups” (SPUs)—which involve raising and lowering your heels while seated—can help your body regulate glucose and improve its metabolizing of fat.
If You Spend Your Day Staring at a Screen, Doing Just a Minute of ‘Eye Yoga’ Can Ease Neck, Jaw, and Forehead Tension
You’ve probably never thought to throw in a set of eyeball exercises at the end of your leg day. But, as silly as it might seem, working out your eyes comes with a slew of benefits. “Just as we talk about focusing on people's posture or strengthening your legs,...
‘I’ve Had Eczema All My Life and This National Eczema Association-Approved Cream Helps Prevent Flare-Ups’
When I was a little kid, I had such severe eczema behind my knees, that it was difficult to wear tights or pants. The fabric rubbed up against my skin and hurt terribly. But I lived in Massachusetts, so there was no way I was wearing shorts in the middle of winter. What a lot of people don’t understand about eczema is that it’s more than just inconvenient or embarrassing—it can be painful.
The ‘Dolphin Skin’ Moisturizing Routine Will Make Your Body Baby-Soft and Smooth
When it's cold outside, you put on layers to insulate your body, keeping the warmth in and the chill out. The same concept should apply to your body-care routine—slather on layers of serums, creams, and oils to hydrate your skin, lock in moisture, and keep the dry air out. That's the premise that model and beauty content creator Dana Patterson used to create the "dolphin skin" routine.
‘I’m a Pain-Management Specialist, and Here’s What Pain Tolerance Really Means’
So much of the popular discourse around pain focuses on the benefits of being able to push through it: “Beauty is pain!” “No pain, no gain!” But while there's value in developing the kind of perseverance that these phrases imply, the level of pain you can tolerate isn’t just about the amount of mental toughness you can muster.
Is Pre-Workout Enough Energy To Consume, Uh, Before a Workout?
Truth: Sometimes boppin’ beats and a big, audacious fitness goal aren't enough to get you hype for your workout. Some days you need a little extra something-something to hit the gym and hit it with intensity. Could a pre-workout supplement—like those littering your FitTok and Fitstagram feeds—be just that thing to infuse your training with a little fire?
5 Non-Negotiable Skin-Care Rules a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Follow During a Cold-Sore Flare
When you have a cold sore, also known as herpes labialis or a fever blister, you want to be gentle with your skin. Cold sores are typically a result of the herpes simplex virus and appear as small, fluid-filled blisters or scabs that are often painful. So the last thing you want to do is make it worse or cause it to spread.
What To Do With Leftover or Expired Medications—Because You Shouldn’t Just Throw Them in the Trash
Unless you’re diligent about cleaning out your medicine cabinet, you probably have some old or expired prescription medication hanging around your place. Maybe your doctor gave you a little more than you needed "just in case" or you simply stopped taking it—and then forgot about it entirely. Either way, those leftover medications need to go somewhere—and you may not know how to dispose of your medication properly.
6 Expert-Backed Tips to Relieve Stress With Laughter—No Matter What’s Got You Worked Up
In times of stress, it often seems as though there is little to laugh about. However, a recent study found that a hearty laugh every now and again might be just what you need. The researchers suggest that laughter has therapeutic value, working to combat stress in the moment and over time. While the study centers on the positive effects of laughter during the COVID-19 pandemic, a large body of evidence suggests that, regardless of the cause, laughter can help relieve stress.
‘I’m a Rowing Coach, and This Is Why You’re Getting Wrist Pain From Rowing—Plus How To Avoid It’
Rowing is having a moment right now—and for good reason. A rowing machine engages 86 (!) percent of your muscles, making it an incredibly effective, low-impact form of aerobic exercise that’s good for your heart health and cardiorespiratory fitness. One challenge: Whether you’re using a rowing machine at...
3 Magnesium-Rich Drink Recipes That Help Promote Restful Sleep and Hydration
As soon as the temperatures drop, you may find yourself feeling extra parched—and every part of your body is suddenly rough to the touch (dry hands, dull hair, chapped lips... you get the picture). That’s because, contrary to popular belief, dehydration can happen even when it’s freezing cold outside and your body is sweat-free.
These $22 Firming Eye Masks Help Me Look Wide Awake—Even When I’m Running On 5 Hours of Sleep
No matter how much water I drink before bed or how many hours I sleep, I've had little success reducing the puffiness around my eyes in the morning. That is until I tried the Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks ($22) a few weeks ago. And ever since then, I’ve been able to cheat my way into looking wide awake as soon as I hop out of bed at 6:30 a.m.
7 Hormone-Balancing, Energy-Boosting Snacks a Dietitian Loves for Pre-Workout Fuel
Jessica Bippen, MS, RD, of @nourishedbynutrition is an excellent food and nutrition follow on social media, thanks to her accessible approach to healthy eating and living. She shares everything from recipes, skin care products, workout advice, and even mommy tips for helping kiddos get more fruits and veggies. But the one post by Bippen that we keep coming back to lately is her top hormone-balancing snacks for fueling a workout, whether it’s an early morning wake-up call or an after-work class.
