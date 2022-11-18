Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.

