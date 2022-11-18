Read full article on original website
Colts Player Reportedly Hospitalized On Sunday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts are just hours away from taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of returning to .500 on the season. But at the moment there might be bigger concerns for the team. According to NFL insider James Palmer, Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor had to go to the...
After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett
There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NFL World Is Praying For Veteran Colts Player Today
The Indianapolis Colts will be without offensive lineman Matt Pryor on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Matt Pryor is reportedly in the hospital being treated for an illness, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Pryor has been serving as a backup to starting guard Will Fries after he lost his...
4 instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Philadelphia
The Indianapolis Colts lost another game, dropping their overall record to 4-6-1 on the season. This is also the first
Peyton Manning reveals reaction to Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim HC
Peyton Manning is among those who didn't expect Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to replace head coach Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday. While speaking with Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Manning admitted he was surprised that Saturday was named Reich's temporary replacement on Nov. 7. "I didn’t have any insider...
Edgerrin James details adversity-filled 2008 season with Cardinals in documentary
Running back Edgerrin James had a an up-and-down season on the field for the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. But any on-field frustration paled in comparison to the adversity he faced off it. In NFL Network’s documentary “A Football Life: Edgerrin James,” James detailed that his longtime girlfriend and the mother...
Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain Titans offensive coordinator
For now, however, Downing remains in place as Tennessee’s OC. Though, Mike Vrabel was quick to caution that status depends on the findings of these investigations. A Downing suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy will likely commence at some point, but nothing will presumably come to pass until his criminal case concludes.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Lions designate first-round pick Jameson Williams for return
Fresh off a victory that extended their winning streak to three games, the Lions could have a significant addition coming soon. The team announced on Monday that they opened rookie wideout Jameson Williams‘ practice window. That gives him three weeks to be activated from the NFI list. If he...
Report: NFLPA alleging collusion over fully guaranteed QB contracts
The Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson was the most controversial storyline of the 2022 offseason, in no small part due to the nature of the contract he signed upon being traded to Cleveland. That five-year, $230MM deal was fully guaranteed, leading many to wonder if a new precedent had been set for high-end quarterbacks in future deals.
