Nashville, TN

Action News Jax

After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett

There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Veteran Colts Player Today

The Indianapolis Colts will be without offensive lineman Matt Pryor on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Matt Pryor is reportedly in the hospital being treated for an illness, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Pryor has been serving as a backup to starting guard Will Fries after he lost his...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tribune-Review

Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'

Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

