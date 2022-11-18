Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life
The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Local author talks about historic weather disasters
Three large weather disasters shook the Red Wing area and the people who lived here many years ago. Local author Steve Gardiner researched the three natural disasters for his newest book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota” and came across interesting stories and findings. Gardiner recently presented pieces of...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Government and community calendars
Red Wing School Board workshop, 5 p.m., Red Wing High School, J pod. Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., Red Wing High School, J pod. Red Wing Sustainability Commission, 5:30 p.m. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m. Community calendar. Monday, Nov. 21. Help weekly:. Peer Hub, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Pierce County...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Thankful for weak mayor
Mayor Wilson’s “Elections behind us; time to look ahead” explains what’s needed, and it’s not complicated. Unfortunately, he hasn’t always exemplified this behavior – remember the recall? I’m thankful for our weak-mayor system in Red Wing. Full Disclosure: I tend to vote...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey fall at home to Hutchinson
The Red Wing girls hockey team is still looking for a a game with its full roster healthy. The Wingers have gotten Taya Cordes and Lexie Pauzauskie back, but were still missing three players. As a result, the defensive core for the Wingers grew tired and in the third period...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Cycling Company is moving, expanding
Early next year Red Wing Cycling Company will be moving to a new location. After opening in 2016, the shop has grown and expanded, leading owner Andrew Petersen to seek out a new place in Red Wing for his business. The space they are currently in is located on Main...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Adapting to new elements: Wingers begin season with new coaching staff, co-op
The Red Wing girls hockey team has some adjusting to do early on. The players are reacting to a new coaching staff and navigating injuries to three players. Early practices show promise, but haven’t quite translated into games yet. The Wingers began the season with three home games and...
