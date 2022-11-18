Read full article on original website
Related
Both the Saints and Rams in desperate need of a win
The Saints rushed for 29 yards. Running the ball and feeding Alvin Kamara will be key against the Rams.
NFL Week 11 What We Learned: Get started on your Week 12 winners
Who said walk-offs only apply in baseball? Not anymore. Davante Adams scored a walk-off touchdown in overtime to end the Raiders' skid, and three other games ended with game-winning points in the final two minutes to conclude an exciting Week 11 of the NFL season. And is the over actually going to hit for the entire week? Maybe, just maybe. Plus, one team continues to own the spread, and another continues to dominate the under. Read all about it below in our NFL Week 11 Recap.
WWL-TV
Forecast: Saints still playing hard for Dennis Allen and that means something
NEW ORLEANS — Some of you might say the Saints winning Sunday didn't matter because they are 4-7 so what's the big deal? My retort, “I hate the Los Angeles Rams DEEP within my soul in ways that might be unhealthy.”. Andy Dalton's 52-yard touchdown throw to Chris...
CBS Sports
Watch LSU vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
UAB's Bryant Vincent says Blazers will not back down against LSU
The 5-5 UAB Blazers are traveling to Baton Rouge for a date with the LSU Tigers this weekend. This is a team that could be in a totally different situation if one or two drives went the other way, as all five of UAB’s losses were by one possession.
Comments / 0