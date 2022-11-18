Inside Yuta Watanabe's historic 3-point shooting: How Nets forward suddenly became NBA's most accurate shooter

Read full article on original website
Related
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show love after Dwyane Wade posts incredible pictures from Africa vacation
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony showed some major love to their friend Dwyane Wade after he posted some incredible images from his vacation in Africa. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been on a vacation in Africa with their daughter, exploring several different countries on their trip. Wade shared some photos of the family’s trip to Namibia on Instagram.
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
NBA Insider Reveals Five Players The Warriors Could Target In James Wiseman Trade
The Warriors could trade James Wiseman to improve their roster.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame altercation
Having made just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in an eight-point loss in Philadelphia on Friday night, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came back out onto the Wells Fargo Center court after the game, hoping to make 10 shots in a row from the foul line before calling it a night. However,...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Has Donated $65K To Shanquella Robinson's Family
Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, as he has had to deal with the backlash that came his way for posting a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. The fact that he didn't apologize for it at first only made matters worse and led to the Brooklyn Nets suspending him for a minimum of 5 games.
Michael Jordan Bought Charles Barkley A $20,000 Diamond Earring During The 1993 NBA Finals As A Mind Game
Michael Jordan purchased a $20K diamond earring for Charles Barkley as a mind game during the NBA Finals.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
blavity.com
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Understands Kanye West: 'I Used To Be A Narcissist'
Shaquille O’Neal took some time on his podcast to respond to Kanye West, who recently slandered the NBA legend on Twitter. The back-and-forth between the two celebrities started after O’Neal criticized Kyrie Irving, who faced backlash for posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film which is widely regarded as antisemitic.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Ja Morant goes after Charles Barkley again over criticism
Ja Morant is back for another swing at the Charles Barkley piñata. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant took time at his media session on Friday to take aim at the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley, who recently criticized Morant on TNT for supposedly not making his teammates better. “Nobody...
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Willing To Move Derrick Rose And Immanuel Quickley
The New York Knicks might be ready to move Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley.
Golf Digest
Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move
As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
